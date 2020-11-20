Florida Prepares for Round Two of Super Bowl Hosting

Each year, the Super Bowl is one of the most exciting sports faceoffs in the world. Those who don’t tune in for the football itself may instead be there for an exciting Super Bowl party, to watch the year’s most exciting big-name commercials, or to check out the riveting half-time show.

As the most-watched event in US sports leagues, the championship game regularly draws in over 100 million viewers in the US alone. Not only that but since the US has expanded its sports betting options, the number of futures bets placed outside Las Vegas has soared.

Sites that offer NFL betting odds for various wagers focus on the Super Bowl as their primary futures bet, which are available from preseason until Sunday Funday. But given the Super Bowl’s wide crossover appeal for those who don’t typically watch sports, hosting the big game is a huge get for major cities in the US. So as you can imagine, betting markets aren’t the only one to see big action surrounding the game.

Local economies are transformed by the influx of thousands of fans from across the US, who pile into hotels, bars, restaurants, and typically take the time to do some sightseeing while in a new locale.

Last year, Miami hosted one of the most exciting Super Bowl matches to date between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Now, locals in Tampa Bay are preparing for the boom surrounding the upcoming Super Bowl LV in 2021.

Super Bowl LIV in Miami: Success & Legacy

Miami is no stranger to hosting Super Bowls. In fact, the city has hosted a total of 19 percent of all championship games with eleven total. Only New Orleans compares, falling just one Super Bowl short of tying with the South Florida city.

Miami hosted for the first time for the second Super Bowl in 1968 and has since seen its eleven championship games take place in five stadiums. These include Joe Robbie, Pro Player, Dolphin, Sun Life, and, most recently, the Hard Rock Stadium which has played host to some of the most memorable games in the NFL.

This year’s Super Bowl LIV was a particularly lively event. Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs led a fourth-quarter comeback that will be remembered for decades to come, while a killer half-time show from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira gave provide quality entertainment at half-time.

However, most importantly for the city and all of South Florida, the economic impact saw nearly $600 million pour into the region. Additionally, the Super Bowl Host Committee undertook an environmental initiative to help restore coral reefs in Key Biscayne.

Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay hosted Super Bowl XLIII in 2009, when the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals. Despite the fact that Super Bowl LV will be played in the same Raymond James Stadium, much has changed for the city in eleven years.

Since then, more than $2 billion in construction has transformed the downtown area. Not only are there new businesses from hotels to boutiques to food halls, but there are other attractions like public waterfront parks.

Much like the Super Bowl Host Committee undertook coral restoration in honor of Miami, the committee has also started to help beautify green public spaces and restore dunes lining waterfronts.

In particular, Tampa’s downtown area is preparing for a major influx of fans and NFL officials. City officials are currently working to reserve public spaces for affiliated Super Bowl events in order to transform the downtown area into a hive of NFL-related activities.

Providing fans a focused center for activities also helps to streamline economic benefits for nearby businesses, which are currently preparing to handle an influx of thousands upon thousands of patrons. Meanwhile, other groups, from the Tampa Bay Police Department to transportation services, are preparing day-by-day plans to serve the city and its visitors.

There’s particular intrigue in the local NFL team, as well. Though Miami’s Dolphins franchise has yet to play a championship game in their home city, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could still clinch a position in the Super Bowl—especially considering the team is led by star quarterback Tom Brady and his partner-in-crime, tight end Robert Gronkowski.