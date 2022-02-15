Florida Panthers Recognize Tamarac’s Vice Mayor Mike Gelin as One of South Florida’s Influential Black Leaders

[TAMARAC] – City of Tamarac Vice Mayor, Mike Gelin, is recognized as one of the Florida Panthers’ ’28 Days of Black Excellence’ honorees. Throughout the 28 days of February, the Panthers are spotlighting business professionals and community leaders making an impactful difference in the South Florida community. Gelin and his wife, Shaheewa Jarrett were honored on Feb. 14.

Gelin is recognized for his achievements as a South Florida business owner and Tamarac City Commission member where he advocates for the needs of Tamarac’s residents. His wife, Shaheewa, is also recognized for her contributions as an attorney and participation in many community organizations and local nonprofits serving Broward County.

The Panthers will celebrate all 28 honorees during the team’s Black History Night, Feb. 24th, at FLA Live Arena.