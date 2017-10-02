Florida online voter registration website is live

Broward County – Effective October 1, 2017, the Florida Department of State launched the state’s new online voter registration website. Register To Vote Florida, offers Florida residents another way to register to vote or update an existing registration that is convenient, secure and user-friendly.

In 2015, the Florida Legislature passed and Governor Rick Scott signed into law a bill directing the department to implement online voter registration on October 1, 2017. Florida’s 67 county Supervisor of Elections now join 35 other states and the District of Columbia that have online voter registration available to their residents.

RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov, the website for the online voter registration is offered in English and Spanish and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Voter registration is now at your fingertips,” says Broward County Supervisor of Elections, Dr. Brenda Snipes. “People can register to vote in the comfort of their own homes.”

Florida residents who register to vote online will need a Florida driver license or state identification (ID) card and the last four digits of their social security number to complete and submit the voter registration application electronically.

If the information cannot be validated, as prompted by the system, voters will be required to print the application from the website and mail or hand-deliver it to the Elections Office.

Send printed applications to:

Broward County Supervisor of Elections

PO Box 029001

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33302