Florida Memorial hosts Haitian Creative and Cultural Industries Symposium

International and local experts to speak at the First Annual Haitian Creative and Cultural Industries Symposium

MIAMI GARDENS – THELAR Management Group, Macaya Foundation and Florida Memorial University welcome distinguished international and local experts at the First Annual Haitian Creative and Cultural Industries Symposium (HCCIS) on November 10-11, 2017 at Florida Memorial University, located at 15800 NW 42nd Ave, Miami Gardens.

“Toward organized Creative and Cultural Industries” will feature 6 panelists, 7 workshop presenters and over 10 vendors and exhibitors who will bring knowledge, tools and resources to the participants that will create lasting impacts on their personal career development in the creative and cultural industries while shaping the future of the Haitian creative and cultural community.

“Haiti’s culture is very rich and complex. It’s is important to organize the Creative and Cultural industries in Haiti an in the Haitian Diaspora, so they can become an important component in the development of our country”, said Farah Larrieux, Director of THELAR Management Group, co-producer of the event.

City of Miami Gardens Vice-Mayor Erhabor Ighodaro, Ph.D, Consul General of Haiti, Gandy Thomas and Haiti’s House Representative and President of Commission for Culture and Communication, Caleb Desrameaux are among dignitaries to attend the Opening Ceremonies today at 1pm.

Featured panelists include: Pamela Coke-Hamilton (Barbados), Executive Director, Caribbean Export Development Agency; Hilary Brown, PhD (Guyana), Program Manager for Culture, CARICOM Council for Human and Social Development; Christina Tassy-Beauvoir(USA), Cultural Projects Administrator, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs; Allenby Augustin(Haiti), Cultural Organization Management Specialist, Akoustik Prod; Etzer Emile(Haiti), Economist and Professor, Quisqueya University; Jean Eugène Pierre-Louis(Haiti), Law Professor, School of Law State University.

Workshops will be conducted by: Antonio C. Cuyler, PhD, Assistant Professor of Arts Administration, Florida State University (FSU); Georges Gadson, Consultant, Small Business Development Center (SBDC); Allen F. Bennett, P.A, Bennett Intellectual Property; Maxo Sinal, MPA, Sinal Consulting; Emmelie Prophète-Milcé, Bureau Haïtien des Droits d’Auteurs (BHDA); Sheri Colas-Gervais, Vice President, Economic Development & Urban Initiatives, The Beacon Council of Miami; Carmeta Sealy, President, Music Access WorldBEATS.

In addition, vendors and exhibitors including ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers), New York Life, Port-au-Prince International Jazz Festival, Miami Book Fair, Legal Services of Greater Miami, Maxi Sound Music Hall, Zouk Collective Masqueraders Band will interact with participants to advance ideas and solutions to promote the industry efficiency.

To register or learn about the Haitian Creative and Cultural Industries Symposium, visit their website here or visit their Facebook page