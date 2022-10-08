Business

Florida MEDWeek Conference to Connect Minority-Owned Businesses with Financing and Contracts

40th Annual MEDWeek Business Matchmaker Conference - October 21-22, 2022

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read
Florida MEDWeek Conference to Connect Minority-Owned Businesses with Financing and Contracts

MIAMI – The premier event for small, minority, women and veteran-owned businesses in Florida is just around the corner! M. Gill & Associates and its MBDA Programs will present Florida’s 40th Annual MEDWeek  Business Matchmaker Conference & Legacy Award Gala from Friday, October 21 to Saturday, October 22. The conference takes place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Airport Hotel & Convention Center in Miami, Florida.

Florida MEDWeek Conference to Connect Minority-Owned Businesses with Financing and Contracts

Connecting Minority-Owned Business

Florida’s MEDWeek conference has connected hundreds of minority-owned businesses with financing and contracts throughout the decades, and the 40th will be no different. True to this year’s conference theme, MEDWeek Coordinator, Marie Gill said that conference organizers are committed to helping small, minority, women and veteran-owned businesses “continue a legacy of resilience, innovation and growth.” She said that many business opportunities are lost for not having access to the resources and the connections provided at MEDWeek.

Businesses are encouraged to register NOW – AT NO COST –  to take advantage of this unique opportunity to hone their management and branding skills and gain greater access to business financing, contracts, and export leads. This year’s MEDWeek program will focus on matching federal and local government and corporations with small, minority and women businesses to engage in contracting opportunities made possible under the new INFRASTRUCTURE LAW.

Business owners thinking of expanding their markets overseas will have the chance to connect with  International Delegates from Guatemala, Belize, Chile, Mexico, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Martinique, Barbados, Guyana, Kenya and Nigeria.  Tentative European country representatives are also expected from Italy, UK, and France.

MEDWeek Legacy Awards Gala

The MEDWeek Legacy Awards Gala will be held on Saturday evening, October 22nd. It will take a trip down memory lane. The gala will recognize and honor forty of Florida’s most successful MBEs, Advocates. In addition, Strategic Partners who have connected with, and benefited from the MBDA Programs operated by M. Gill & Associates over the years.

Highlights of the MEDWeek Program

  • Friday, October 21, 2022 – ALL-DAY MEDWeek events

8:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Infrastructure Opportunities Roundtable | USDOT, FDOT, FAA, MBDA, & Major Corporations meet with various City Government Officials from across Florida to Discuss Electronic Vehicles (EV), EV Charging Stations, Broadband & Other Infrastructure-Related Opportunities.

International Trade & Export Roundtable | Connecting U.S. MBEs With International Delegates to Engage in International Projects.

Financial Investment Forum | Financial Institutions and Specialty Financing Programs from the State of Florida, U.S. Small Business Administration, Black Business Investment Fund, and others will outreach and present new business financing opportunities.

  • MEDWeek Power Lunch sponsored by M. Gill*Her Foundation

B2B & B2G Matchmaker Expo & Trade Fair | Networking with Government & Prime Contractors |

FREE Raffles and Give-Aways.

On-Site Services:  MBE Certification Assistance | Loan & Grant Application Assistance | Capability Statement Review Services | SAM Registration Application & Review Services.

  • Saturday, October 22, 2022 – 40th Annual MEDWeek Legacy Awards Gala

7:00 – 8:00 PM – International Networking Reception.

8:00 – 11:00 PM – Awards Presentations, Dancing, Music, and Live Entertainment.

An Expose’ of Business Success & Elegance!

Registration

Click here to register for the Florida’s 40th Annual MEDWeek  Business Matchmaker Conference & Legacy Awards Gala.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

business fund helps opa locka

Fund Gives Under-Served Entrepreneurs Access to Capital and Training

January 24, 2018

Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association holding online auction for humanitarian causes in the Caribbean and Latin America

November 24, 2008
5 Challenges of Managing Around-the-Clock Business Operations in a 24/7 World

Maximize Your Efficiency for Business Success

August 23, 2020
Digitize your CMMS for improved sustainability in the oil and gas industry

Digitize your CMMS for improved sustainability in the oil and gas industry

January 12, 2022
Back to top button