Florida MEDWeek Conference to Connect Minority-Owned Businesses with Financing and Contracts

MIAMI – The premier event for small, minority, women and veteran-owned businesses in Florida is just around the corner! M. Gill & Associates and its MBDA Programs will present Florida’s 40th Annual MEDWeek Business Matchmaker Conference & Legacy Award Gala from Friday, October 21 to Saturday, October 22. The conference takes place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Airport Hotel & Convention Center in Miami, Florida.

Connecting Minority-Owned Business

Florida’s MEDWeek conference has connected hundreds of minority-owned businesses with financing and contracts throughout the decades, and the 40th will be no different. True to this year’s conference theme, MEDWeek Coordinator, Marie Gill said that conference organizers are committed to helping small, minority, women and veteran-owned businesses “continue a legacy of resilience, innovation and growth.” She said that many business opportunities are lost for not having access to the resources and the connections provided at MEDWeek.

Businesses are encouraged to register NOW – AT NO COST – to take advantage of this unique opportunity to hone their management and branding skills and gain greater access to business financing, contracts, and export leads. This year’s MEDWeek program will focus on matching federal and local government and corporations with small, minority and women businesses to engage in contracting opportunities made possible under the new INFRASTRUCTURE LAW.

Business owners thinking of expanding their markets overseas will have the chance to connect with International Delegates from Guatemala, Belize, Chile, Mexico, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Martinique, Barbados, Guyana, Kenya and Nigeria. Tentative European country representatives are also expected from Italy, UK, and France.

MEDWeek Legacy Awards Gala

The MEDWeek Legacy Awards Gala will be held on Saturday evening, October 22nd. It will take a trip down memory lane. The gala will recognize and honor forty of Florida’s most successful MBEs, Advocates. In addition, Strategic Partners who have connected with, and benefited from the MBDA Programs operated by M. Gill & Associates over the years.

Highlights of the MEDWeek Program

Friday, October 21, 2022 – ALL-DAY MEDWeek events

8:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Infrastructure Opportunities Roundtable | USDOT, FDOT, FAA, MBDA, & Major Corporations meet with various City Government Officials from across Florida to Discuss Electronic Vehicles (EV), EV Charging Stations, Broadband & Other Infrastructure-Related Opportunities.

International Trade & Export Roundtable | Connecting U.S. MBEs With International Delegates to Engage in International Projects.

Financial Investment Forum | Financial Institutions and Specialty Financing Programs from the State of Florida, U.S. Small Business Administration, Black Business Investment Fund, and others will outreach and present new business financing opportunities.

MEDWeek Power Lunch sponsored by M. Gill*Her Foundation

B2B & B2G Matchmaker Expo & Trade Fair | Networking with Government & Prime Contractors |

FREE Raffles and Give-Aways.

On-Site Services: MBE Certification Assistance | Loan & Grant Application Assistance | Capability Statement Review Services | SAM Registration Application & Review Services.

Saturday, October 22, 2022 – 40th Annual MEDWeek Legacy Awards Gala

7:00 – 8:00 PM – International Networking Reception.

8:00 – 11:00 PM – Awards Presentations, Dancing, Music, and Live Entertainment.

An Expose’ of Business Success & Elegance!

Registration

Click here to register for the Florida’s 40th Annual MEDWeek Business Matchmaker Conference & Legacy Awards Gala.