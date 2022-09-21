CENTRAL FLORIDA – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida’s most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.

This one-of-a-kind festival takes place from 2 pm-10 pm. It features live reggae, soca, and Caribbean food representing the wide and diverse culinary flavors of the Caribbean. Specifically emphasizing Jerk-inspired dishes. The vibes on the stage will be powered by MC Wally British and musically by Dj Agony and Interceptor.

Leaning into their commitment to community and philanthropy, the Florida Jerk Festival will donate US$1 from every ticket sold for the festival to the JaMIN Music Entrepreneurship, which Jamaica’s Consul General for Southern USA, Oliver Mair, facilitated. Tickets for the Florida Jerk Festival start at $45, and parking is free.

“The Florida Jerk Festival has always been about bringing our community together to share food and good times while celebrating the city we love,” said Damian Tater, Founder of the Florida Jerk Festival. “The festival is an opportunity for us to join our neighbors from the city of Apopka and the surrounding community and show our support for our local restaurants and community.”

Entertainment

Live performances for the day by Veteran Jamaican Dancehall artist Spragga Benz, Inner Circle (the Bad Boys of Reggae), and Soca Heavyweight, Pumpa, with special guest Dancehall DJs Tony Matterhorn and Cutty from the Coppershot Sound System.

The efforts of Consul General Mair have brought the Jamaica Stock Exchange’s subsidiary, the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE), into a collaboration with the annual Florida Jerk Festival. Dr. Henley Morgan, social entrepreneur and Founder of nor, who also happens to be his former Tutor, shared with Mr. Tater the JaMIN Music Entrepreneurship proposal, which requires JMD$6M in funding through the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE).

“I am happy to facilitate this partnership. I consider myself to be a strong advocate for reggae music. I believe this project will go a long way in improving the opportunities for young and upcoming artists to get additional support in the JaMIN studio”. The program provides training to marginalized young men and women in Music Entrepreneurship to give them hope and a career path in the music industry,” stated Consulate General Mair.

Jerk Cook-Off

Foodies looking to sharpen their culinary skills will be treated to the Jerk Cook-Off, which features the best chefs from Central Florida and its environs, competing for the Florida Jerk Festival Cook-Off trophy, prizes from sponsors, and bragging rights.

The newly curated exclusive VIP and Cabana section offers patrons a top-notch and unforgettable experience. In addition, Duke and Dame Salted Whisky will treat the adult attendees to whisky samples. In addition, mixology presentations throughout the day.

All patrons get complimentary jerk food samples, and adults will get complimentary Duke and Dame Salted Whiskey samples as they enter the festival.

The festival also features an array of arts and crafts artisans and vendors.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://floridajerkfestival.com/