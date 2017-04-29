Florida House Negligently Passes Anti-Immigrant Bill

Two days after the court blocks Trump’s order to withhold funds from “sanctuary cities” anti-immigrant bill HB697 advances in the Florida Legislature, threatening local democracy, local control and community trust

Tallahassee – Despite constitutional concerns and opposition from county and city officials, law enforcement, and community members, Florida House of Representatives pass anti-immigrant bill House Bill (HB) 697.

With 76 votes in favor and 41 votes against, State Representatives clearly expressed their willingness to force our local police to do the work of immigration officials and place the burden of cost on taxpayers.

The immigrant communities are outraged by the House outcome and we put pressure on the Senate to not allow this bill to advance.

Statement from Francesca Menes, Policy Director, Florida Immigrant Coalition:

“Our communities will not forget the representatives who voted today to further criminalize families and turn Florida into an extension of Trump’s Deportation Force. We are disappointed that members who are elected to represent our communities would buckle under Trump’s empty threats instead of standing with those who voted them into office.

A party-line vote, the Republicans voted, including Latino Representatives Jeanette Nuñez, José Oliva, Carlos Trujillo and several other representatives from Miami-Dade. HB697 passed despite a nationwide preliminary injunction issued last Tuesday, April 25th, against the enforcement of Trump’s executive order on sanctuary cities, once again challenging the constitutionality of his orders.

It’s frustrating that legislators continue to blindly pass bills without fully understanding the liability risks they may impose on local municipalities, or acknowledging the impact on immigrant communities. HB697 is a clear attack on local democracy by threatening to remove elected officials from office, forcing local government and law enforcement to partner with federal immigration enforcement and waste limited resources.”