Gubernatorial Candidate Gwen Graham, Brings Family Grassroots Tour to Broward

TAMARAC — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham and her family will bring their #GrassrootsWithTheGrahams statewide tour to Broward County on Tuesday to meet with voters at the Kings Point Democratic Club (17620 N Nob Hill Rd, Tamarac,) at 11:30am.

Graham will be joined by her parents, Senator Bob Graham and former First Lady Adele Graham, her children and sisters.



The Grassroots with the Grahams statewide tour includes lunch at Versailles and canvassing in Little Havana, today; a Miami office opening in Wynwood, tomorrow; a Grilling with the Grahams community event in Miami Lakes, Wednesday; Volunteering in Fort Myers and a grassroots fundraiser in Sarasota, Thursday; and a tour of Ulele Springs in Tampa, Friday.