Florida Groups Press Ashley Moody to Extend Haiti TPS

SOUTH FLORIDA – Faith leaders, immigrant advocates and Haitian community members will gather in Palm Beach Gardens to urge U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody to support a three-year extension of Temporary Protected Status for Haiti.

Event Details

When: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Across from U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody’s Palm Beach district office, 4822 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Who: Black Alliance for Just Immigration, PBC Indivisible Immigration Coalition, Family Action Network Movement, NAACP Florida State Conference, 1199SEIU, THELAR Management Group, Miramar Haitian American Residents and Business Owners, Amazing Grace Ministries of Palm Beach County, Haitian Heroes and faith leaders from across Florida

Florida Coalition Calls for Haiti TPS Extension

A coalition of immigrant-rights groups, labor leaders, faith organizations and Haitian American advocates will hold a news conference Tuesday in Palm Beach Gardens, followed by a delegation to Moody’s district office.

Organizers plan to deliver letters from constituents, faith leaders and Haitian TPS recipients asking Moody to co-sponsor S. 4814, legislation they say would extend Temporary Protected Status for Haiti for three years.

Scheduled Speakers

Scheduled speakers include Miami-Dade County Commissioner Marleine Bastien; Santcha Etienne of the Black Alliance for Just Immigration; Barbara Eriv of the PBC Indivisible Immigration Coalition; Paul Namphy of Family Action Network Movement; Mark Criswell, regional vice president of 1199SEIU; the Rev. David Eugene, president of the Haitian Christian Leaders Coalition; and the Rev. David Rosa of the Faithful Witness Campaign.

Protect Black Migrants Week of Action

The event is part of a nationwide series of actions during BAJI’s Protect Black Migrants Week of Action. Organizers say they aim to raise awareness of how the Trump administration’s immigration policies affect Haitian and other immigrant communities and to urge federal officials to prioritize working-class families.

Advocates Cite Haiti’s Humanitarian Crisis

“Haiti’s ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis, combined with the loss of TPS protections, have intensified displacement, food insecurity and barriers to health care,” said Santcha Etienne, Florida organizer for the Black Alliance for Just Immigration.

Etienne said Haitian immigrants in the U.S. fear detention and deportation and called for a halt to deportations to Haiti.

“The event will highlight the importance of the midterm elections for Floridians, and we want to encourage voter participation,” said Barbara Eriv, president of the PBC Indivisible Immigration Coalition.

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