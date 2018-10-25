Florida Governor Debate Round 2 Goes To Andrew Gillum

Debate Reaction: GOP Relies on Lies to Avoid Issues Important to Florida Voters, Andrew Gillum Offers Best Platform and Vision for the State

SOUTH FLORIDA – In reaction to Florida’s WPBF governor’s debate, representatives of the New Florida Majority, which is knocking more than one million doors with the Win Justice coalition, issued the following:

“Floridians deserve a democracy that works for everyone and we’re deciding the stakes are too high to sit this election out. In governor’s elections that are decided by a 1% difference, we have the numbers to win and the choice has never been clearer. Floridians have a choice between the GOP candidate with a hateful divisive agenda and Andrew Gillum, the democratic candidate who believes in science and facts. We have to choose between someone who wants to take away health care or Andrew Gillum, the candidate who wants to expand medicare. The choice for Florida Governor has never been clearer.” – Andrea Cristina Mercado, Executive Director

“Full stop, Ron DeSantis is not qualified to govern. On a day of attempts at political violence against President Obama and other Democratic politicians, we watched the debate for the candidate who would govern for all of Florida. Instead we saw Ron DeSantis continue to attack civil rights organizations and lie about his own record. Meanwhile Andrew Gillum represented the Floridians who want to see a life where we can do better than barely make ends meet. There are two visions for Florida and two versions of politics running in this race. We prefer Gillum’s hope over DeSantis’ hate and we’re going to get out the vote to bring it home.” – Dwight Bullard, Political Director

This weekend, the New Florida Majority will reach out to otherwise ignored voters with a Colombian style Chiva bus and a Haitian style tap tap on Saturday as part of their outreach efforts ramping up before election day.