Florida Department of Health, Two New Deaths Related to COVID-19 on March 21st

TALLAHASSEE — As of 11 a.m. today (March 21st), the Florida Department of Health confirmed there are 658 total Florida cases and two people have died in COVID-19 related deaths, one in Broward County and one in Duval County.

New Florida cases include:

95 additional positive COVID-19 cases (93 Florida residents and 2 non-Florida residents) reported to the Florida Department of Health.

There are currently 603 positive cases in Florida residents and 55 positive cases in non-Florida residents.

Florida recently partnered with private laboratories around the state to expand COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity. This partnership will increase the number of tests conducted each day and ensure Floridians receive the critical health information they need in a timely manner.

Expansion to private laboratories changes the COVID-19 testing landscape in Florida. Private laboratories are running tests as they receive swab samples from practitioners.

More Information on COVID-19

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage.

For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For more information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, please visit the travel advisory website.