Florida Democrats Stand Up Against Trump Administration Attacks on Americans with Pre-Existing Conditions

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, the Florida Democratic congressional delegation voted for H.R. 986, the Protecting Americans with Pre-Existing Conditions Act of 2019, which blocks the Trump Administration’s efforts to give states the ability to weaken the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) critical protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions.

U.S. Reps. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (FL-26), Ted Deutch (FL-22), Alcee Hastings (FL-20), Darren Soto (FL-09), Frederica Wilson (FL-24), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-23), Lois Frankel (FL-21), Donna Shalala (FL-27), Charlie Crist (FL-13), Val Demings (FL-10), Al Lawson (FL-05), Stephanie Murphy (FL-07), and Kathy Castor (FL-14) released the following statement:

“We, along with the American people, will not tolerate the Administration’s constant and ruthless attacks on health care. This legislation defends against harmful attacks and rescinds dangerous guidance from the Administration that would give states the ability to discriminate against the 7.8 million Floridians with pre-existing conditions. We cannot allow the President to take us back to a time when it was legal for health insurance companies to discriminate against women, treat people with pre-existing conditions unfairly, and sabotage the health care market. We must continue to make quality health care accessible for every American. If Senators Rubio and Scott care about strengthening protections for pre-existing conditions and other essential health benefits for all Floridians, they should urge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring this bill to the floor, and swiftly send it to the President’s desk for him to sign it into law.”

H.R. 986, the Protecting Americans with Pre-Existing Conditions Act of 2019, blocks the guidance put out by the Trump Administration on Section 1332 waivers (State Innovation Waivers), allowing states to undermine the ACA’s critical protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Among other provisions, the guidance allows states to promote junk insurance plans that discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions and do not cover essential benefits.