Florida Democratic Party Statement on the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
TALLAHASSEE – Terrie Rizzo, chair of the Florida Democratic Party, issued the following statement om the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:
“Today we lost a true American hero. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer and a tireless champion of justice and equality. This loss is immeasurable, but we must honor her legacy and keep fighting for justice even in the face of fervent opposition.”
