Florida City Driver License Office to Open Saturdays

FLORIDA CITY – Dariel Fernandez, the Tax Collector for Miami-Dade County, is excited to reveal an important enhancement in services with the upgrade of the Florida City Driver License Office. Under his direction, this location will now serve as the fifth branch of the Miami-Dade Tax Collector’s office. Beginning June 14, 2025, it will feature extended hours, including Saturdays, to accommodate residents with weekday commitments.

“This is about putting people first,” said Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez. “We know many families and workers simply can’t make it during the traditional workweek. By opening on Saturdays, we’re making government services more accessible and responsive to the realities of everyday life. This office reflects our commitment to modernization, efficiency, and public service that truly meets the needs of Miami-Dade residents.”

Located at 1448 N Krome Ave, Florida City, FL 33034, the newly upgraded office serves the southernmost communities of Miami-Dade County. This includes Homestead and its surrounding areas. The decision to offer Saturday hours is a direct response to the needs of residents who require flexible access to essential government services. The office hours, starting tomorrow, June 14, will be from Monday to Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The office has made big changes to improve the customer experience. With 17 service windows and more staff, it can now serve up to 400 customers each day. This helps reduce wait times and makes everything run more smoothly.

This change is from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) to the Tax Collector. It marks a new chapter in local services. It reinforces Dariel Fernandez’s ongoing commitment to bringing services closer to the people. Additionally, it delivers a government that works for everyone.

The Florida City branch is a new step in Fernandez’s plan. This plan aims to improve and expand access to important services in Miami-Dade County.