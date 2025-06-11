Law

Florida Among Top 10 U.S. States Where Teen Drivers Face the Highest Fatal Crash Risk

SOUTH FLORIDA – A new study reveals Florida has the sixth highest fatal crash rate among young drivers in the United States.

A new study by personal injury lawyers Anidjar & Levine analyzed fatal traffic crash data between 2019 and 2023 from the Department of Transportation’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). By comparing the number of licensed drivers aged 15-20 to respective crash rates, the research identified states that put young drivers at the highest risk.

Florida ranks sixth, with 59 fatal crashes per 100,000 young licensed drivers — which is 48% above the national average of 40. With approximately 679,238 licensed drivers aged 15-20, the state’s five-year average for fatal crashes involving young drivers sits at 403.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson from The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine commented,

“The study highlights that Florida has the sixth highest fatal crash rates among young drivers in the United States.

“Fatal traffic crashes involving young drivers don’t just end lives, they devastate families, burden local economies, and strain emergency services. Families face overwhelming grief along with medical bills and financial instability. These accidents create a chain reaction of hardships that extend far beyond the crash site.

“To reduce these tragedies, states need stricter traffic law enforcement, improved driver education programs, graduated licensing systems, and stronger public awareness campaigns. High-risk states require immediate intervention before more young lives are lost.”

Table of Extended Results:

Top 10 U.S. States With Highest Young Driver Fatality Rate

State

Average Young Drivers (Aged 15-20) in Fatal Crashes 2019-2023

Licensed Drivers Aged 15-20 (2019-2022)

Young Driver Fatality per 100,000 young licensed drivers

Rank

Kentucky

83.8

92936

90

1

New Mexico

56.8

72679

78

2

Mississippi

85.4

128092

67

3

Arkansas

69.4

109793

63

4

Montana

30.6

50105

61

5

Florida

403

679238

59

6

Tennessee

166

285493

58

7

Arizona

141.2

254764

55.4

8

North Carolina

184.4

333344

55.3

9

Louisiana

96.6

182106

53

10

The study was conducted by “The Law Offices of” Anidjar & Levine, a distinguished personal injury law firm dedicated to representing victims of serious injuries and wrongful death cases. With extensive experience in handling traffic accident claims, the firm is committed to protecting clients’ rights and ensuring they receive the compensation they deserve.

 

