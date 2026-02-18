Florida Among 5 out of 50 U.S. States That Saw a Rise in Birth Rates, Study Finds

FLORIDA – Fertility trends across the United States are under renewed scrutiny as a new study reveals that only a handful of states are seeing birth rates rise while most of the country continues to experience a decline. The findings highlight sharp regional differences, showing where families are bucking national trends and choosing to grow despite broader demographic shifts.

The research by the Birth Injury Lawyers Group analyzed fertility rates from 2020 to 2023 across all 50 states, reviewing four consecutive years of data using the National Center for Health Statistics to identify patterns and trends. For each state, the fertility rate in 2020 was compared against 2023 to highlight where rates are rising despite a national decline.

Florida ranks first with a 0.94% rise in fertility rate between 2020 and 2023. The Sunshine State recorded a fertility rate of 53.4 in 2020, increasing to 54.0 in 2023.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson from Birth Injury Lawyers Group commented, “Florida’s modest rise in fertility may be linked to its rapid population growth and migration trends. The Sunshine State continues to attract younger families from other parts of the U.S., and this influx likely contributes to sustaining birth rates, even as much of the country experiences declines.”

Table for Extended Results:

Top 5 U.S. States Where Fertility Rates Are Rising (2020–2023) State % Rise/Fall (2020-2023) Rank Florida 0.94% 1 Tennessee 0.68% 2 Texas 0.66% 3 Connecticut 0.60% 4 Arizona 0.37% 5

What Families, Policymakers, and Communities Should Know About Fertility Trends

Experts note that the small number of states experiencing fertility growth reveals how uneven America’s demographic future may become. Based on the findings, the following considerations are increasingly important:

Support affordable childcare and family-friendly workplace policies.

Expand access to maternal healthcare and fertility services.

Address housing affordability and cost-of-living pressures.

Strengthen economic stability for young families.

Use state-level fertility data to guide long-term population planning.

Methodology

The study was conducted by Birth Injury Lawyers Group, a nationwide network of lawyers advocating for families affected by medical negligence.

The study analyzed fertility rates from 2020 to 2023 across all 50 states, reviewing four consecutive years of data using the National Center for Health Statistics to identify patterns and trends. For each state, the fertility rate in 2020 was compared against 2023 to highlight where fertility rates are rising, despite a nationwide decline.

Data Sources

Fertility Rates Data →

https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/state-stats/births/fertility-rate.html

Research Dataset → https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1ZENtO_4nIMVNubhFPFPLlLahDGU6EKfmgsC5ui5olSU/edit?gid=0#gid=0