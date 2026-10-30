Florida Amendment 3 draws school funding warnings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — School board members from across Florida are warning that Amendment 3, the property tax measure on the Nov. 3 ballot, could reduce funding for school resource officers and programs that help children learn.

The amendment would leave school district property taxes outside its expanded homestead exemption. But the board members say schools could still feel the effects if counties, law enforcement agencies and community partners have less money for services that support students.

Their concerns center on three areas: school safety partnerships, Children’s Services Councils and nonprofit services for children and families. The warnings describe potential effects, not announced program cuts.

What would Florida Amendment 3 change?

Florida’s 2026 Amendment 3 would increase the homestead exemption for eligible homeowners’ non-school property taxes to up to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028, according to the Pinellas County Property Appraiser’s Office. Those amounts represent exempt property value, not dollar-for-dollar tax savings.

The proposal would also lower the annual assessment-growth cap for non-homestead properties, including rentals and commercial buildings, from 10% to 5% for non-school taxes. Separate eligibility rules would apply to new Florida residents.

The larger exemption could reduce qualifying homeowners’ non-school tax bills. Actual savings would depend on property values, exemptions and local tax rates; future bills could also be affected by fees and assessments.

Could Amendment 3 affect school funding?

The expanded exemption would not apply to school district taxes. The school board members’ argument concerns indirect effects: schools rely on local governments and outside organizations for safety and student support, even when those services are not paid for through school taxes.

School resource officers and safety costs

School resource officer programs can operate through agreements between school districts and law enforcement agencies. The board members warn that reduced local funding could put pressure on those partnerships and force districts to redirect money from other needs.

Florida law requires safe-school officers at public school facilities, including charter schools. School resource officers are one option; the law also allows other authorized safety personnel. The requirement does not mean every school must employ a school resource officer.

The Florida Sheriffs Association and Florida State Fraternal Order of Police also oppose Amendment 3, citing concerns about public safety funding, News4JAX reported.

After-school programs and Children’s Services Councils

The board members say Children’s Services Councils could face funding pressure under the proposal. These voter-approved, property-tax-funded bodies support services such as after-school care, summer programs, tutoring, mental health care and early childhood programs.

Opponents argue that reduced resources could leave families with fewer services that help children prepare for and succeed in school.

Nonprofits serving children and families

Nonprofits that receive grants from counties, cities and Children’s Services Councils could also be affected, the board members say. Those organizations provide tutoring, mental health care, disability services and family support.

If grant funding falls, opponents warn, providers could reduce services or schools could face pressure to fill gaps without additional funding.

Florida school board members weigh in

The statement names the following board members, including representatives from Miami-Dade and Broward counties:

Tom Edwards , District 3 — Sarasota

, District 3 — Sarasota Liz Barker , District 2 — Sarasota

, District 2 — Sarasota Angie Gallo , District 1 — Orange

, District 1 — Orange Stephanie Vanos , District 6 — Orange

, District 6 — Orange Heather Felton , District 1 — Manatee

, District 1 — Manatee Tina Certain , District 1 — Alachua

, District 1 — Alachua Maura Bulman , District 1 — Broward

, District 1 — Broward Cindy Pearson , District 3 — Duval

, District 3 — Duval Robin Dehlinger , District 4 — Seminole

, District 4 — Seminole Joseph Geller , District 3 — Miami-Dade

, District 3 — Miami-Dade Luisa Santos, District 9 — Miami-Dade

“Amendment 3 would rob too many kids of the support they need to succeed in school,” Miami-Dade County School Board member Joseph Geller said in the statement. “Florida’s working families deserve tax relief, but Amendment 3 isn’t the answer. It takes too much away from our kids.”

“We owe it to Florida’s children to give them the best shot at a good education, and this amendment just takes too much away from them,” Orange County School Board member Angie Gallo said.

Manatee County School Board member Heather Felton warned of broader effects on community services. “We all want relief from this affordability crisis but Amendment 3 could result in a lower quality of life and higher costs in other areas to make up the difference,” she said.

Jackson Peel, communications director for Save Our Services — No on 3, said the opposition campaign sees the proposal as a threat to services for children. “Life in Florida is too expensive and we all deserve relief from this affordability crisis, but Amendment 3 is not the answer,” he said.

When do Floridians vote on Amendment 3?

Voters will decide the measure Nov. 3, 2026. It requires at least 60% approval to pass. If approved, it would take effect Jan. 1, 2027, according to the Pinellas County Property Appraiser’s Office.

A yes vote supports the proposed property tax changes. A no vote rejects them. School taxes would continue under the proposal; the debate is over how homeowner tax relief could affect the local services that support schools and families.

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