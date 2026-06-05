Florida’s 22nd Congressional District: Kaysia Earley’s Vision

PARKLAND — Kaysia Earley has officially launched her campaign for the United States House of Representatives in Florida’s newly redrawn 22nd Congressional District. She is presenting herself as a candidate shaped by public service, legal advocacy, and a deep commitment to families across South Florida. Her campaign is built around a simple message: faith, family, and a future that works for the people of District 22.

Campaign Launch

In launching the campaign, Earley is drawing a contrast with politics as usual. She argues that voters are looking for principled leadership grounded in service rather than division. “The Constitution begins with three powerful words: We the People,” Earley said. “Those words remind us that government exists to serve the citizens it represents. This campaign is about listening to families, strengthening communities, and building a more perfect union right here in District 22.”

Earley enters the race with years of legal experience. She has a record of standing up for people often overlooked. At the Broward County Public Defender’s Office, she defended indigent clients’ constitutional rights. She also built a reputation for fairness, discipline, and fearless advocacy.

She later founded Earley Law Firm. There, she continued that work through trial practice, pro bono service, and direct representation for members of the community.

In The Community

Supporters say that background helps explain why Earley has remained deeply connected to the communities she now hopes to represent in Congress.

Over the years, she has mentored students and young professionals. She has spoken at schools, churches, universities, detention centers, and neighborhood organizations as well. In addition, she encouraged people across South Florida to better understand their rights, responsibilities, and opportunities.

That commitment to service extends beyond the courtroom. As founder of Seeds of Manna, Inc., Earley has helped reach thousands of people through charitable and community-centered work.

Her public service has earned recognition from municipalities across South Florida. Furthermore, it has reinforced a campaign narrative centered on action, compassion, and accountability.

Earley also brings an existing public profile to the race. A former Broward County judicial candidate who earned support from more than 115,000 voters, she has demonstrated an ability to connect with the public on issues of justice, civic responsibility, and community trust. Her national media appearances as a legal analyst have further broadened her visibility and sharpened her voice on issues affecting everyday Americans.

At the center of the campaign is Earley’s identity as a wife, mother, attorney, entrepreneur, and community advocate. She and her husband, David, have been married for more than 22 years and are raising four children. That family story, her campaign says, keeps her focused on the pressures facing households dealing with the rising cost of living, educational concerns, and questions about public safety and opportunity.

The campaign is expected to focus on kitchen-table issues across the district. These include affordability, healthcare, education, retirement security, public safety, and economic opportunity. Earley says voters want practical leadership that puts people over partisanship. She says it should address the real pressures families face every day.

“I’m not running to represent a political party; I’m running to represent people,” Earley said. “Families deserve a representative who will fight for their future with courage, conviction, and respect for the Constitution. I believe we can solve problems without losing our values, and I’m ready to bring that kind of leadership to Congress.”

ABOUT THE CAMPAIGN

Kaysia Earley for Congress is a grassroots campaign focused on strengthening families, expanding opportunity, protecting constitutional freedoms, and restoring trust in public leadership throughout Florida’s 22nd Congressional District.