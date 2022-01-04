Floral Décor Ideas for Your Housewarming Party

If you are planning a housewarming party, you will want your new home to look its best.

By adding floral decorations to your spaces, you will create a warm, attractive, and sweet-smelling environment that your guests are sure to marvel at.

Get started by checking out the following fantastic floral décor ideas.

Match Floral Decorations to Your Home’s Color Scheme

A housewarming party is a fantastic way to show off your lovely new home to your friends and family.

You will probably wait to have your party until all of the decoration has been completed. So, when choosing floral décor for the party, consider which colors you have used to decorate your new home. You can then easily find flowers with colors that match well.

You can either go with flowers that are the same color as your home’s color scheme or choose ones that contrast your color scheme well.

For instance, sunflowers would look amazing as accompaniments to yellow rooms, but they would work equally as well in neutral settings that are colored white or cream or against more daring room colors like red.

Research which colors work well together so that you can pick the right types of flowers for your décor. Carnations, roses, lilies, dahlias, and daisies are just a few that you will want to consider.

You will find a wide variety of lovely flowers and bouquet arrangements with the Bouqs online flower delivery service.

Place a Statement Floral Piece at the Entrance of Your New Home

While you can decorate every room of your new home with flowers if you so wish, you should pay particular attention to the key areas of your home that could benefit from floral centerpieces.

One place you should add floral décor is the entrance to your home. By adding a colorful floral display to your main gate or front door, your new house will instantly look homely and attractive to the guests that are arriving for your housewarming party.

Consider large wreaths of brightly colored flowers or matching hanging baskets that can add symmetry and balance to your entrance.

Decorate Your Dining Table with Aquatic Floral Plants

If your housewarming party involves your guests coming over for dinner, you will want to ensure your table is laid out immaculately.

In addition to napkins, candelabras, and other finishing touches, you should decorate the table with flowers and have one central floral statement piece. You can then transform the beauty and sophistication of your new home in no time.

A great option for the centerpiece is to use aquatic floral plants. That means flowers or flowering plants that can be left floating in water.

Choose the right glass container and lighting, and you will also create a beautiful rippling effect around the room.

Some types of flowers actually grow in water, so they make ideal choices. They include the fragrant water lily, fanwort, American lotus, and water hawthorn.

Think Outside the Box

To really accentuate your new home with floral decorations, think outside the box.

For example, you could place small flowers in shot glasses, decorate your banisters with garlands of flowers, or drape flowers around doorways.

Look at the space you are working with and determine how you can transform it with flowery decorations. The more time you spend planning, the better your floral décor will be.

Then all you have to do is focus on having fun at your housewarming party.