Flights from Boston to Saint Lucia Now Nonstop On JetBlue

CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA – Boston will fall even more in love with Saint Lucia this winter and spring, with the addition of a second nonstop flight from Boston Logan Airport (BOS) to Saint Lucia’s Hewanorra International Airport (UVF). One-way fares begin at $164.

The new JetBlue flight departs every Saturday, beginning February 15, 2026. Leaving winter weather behind in Boston at 11:40am and arriving in sunny Saint Lucia at 5:35pm, the nonstop flight will run through April 25, 2026.

Travelers will have a choice of an added return flight from UVF to BOS as well, with options including departing UVF at 3:20pm or spending additional time on the island before departing at 6:40pm. This second BOS-UVF flight supplements the existing year-round nonstop Saturday service on JetBlue.

“The added JetBlue flight means that vacationers from Boston and the greater Massachusetts area will have twice as many options for exploring the warmth of Saint Lucia this winter,” said Louis Lewis, CEO of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. “With one-way fares starting under $200 and our winter hotel and villa deals, there’s never been a better time to discover the island.”

Additional details about JetBlue flights from Boston to Saint Lucia:

JetBlue Saturday Nonstops: Boston BOS to Saint Lucia UVF Feb. 14, 2026 through Apr. 25, 2026 BOS > UVF Early Morning (B6363): 8:16am EST – 2pm AST Noon (B663): 11:40am EST – 5:30pm AST UVF > BOS Afternoon (B6364): 3:20pm AST – 7:32pm EST Evening (B664): 6:40pm AST – 10:50pm EST

Saint Lucia is a sought-after Caribbean destination for couples, luxury travelers, families, nature enthusiasts and especially adventure-seekers. Travelers can enjoy renowned Lucian hospitality, local communities fostering sustainable tourism efforts, rainforest excursions, Creole-French-Caribbean cuisine and more.