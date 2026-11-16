Flatbush Building Collapse: How to Help Brooklyn Families

South Florida’s Caribbean community rallies behind Brooklyn neighbors as investigators probe the Nov. 11 collapse that killed eight people, including two children

NEW YORK (SFLCN) — Relief is pouring into Flatbush, Brooklyn, from across the Caribbean diaspora after a three-story apartment building collapsed into a neighboring construction pit last week, killing eight people and injuring about 18 others in one of the city’s deadliest building failures in years.

The building at 1321 Flatbush Ave., near Bedford Avenue, gave way shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, sliding into an active excavation site next door at 2625 Bedford Ave. Two children, ages 9 and 10, and two construction workers were among the dead. Several neighboring buildings remain under vacate orders, leaving families displaced as the holiday season approaches.

In South Florida, the US Caribbean Strong network announced it will support the Flatbush YMCA with a grant from The Miami Foundation and urged members to give.

“This tragedy has struck a community that is deeply reflective of our own,” the network said, describing Flatbush as home to Caribbean immigrants, families of color and hardworking New Yorkers. “When one part of our community suffers, we all have a responsibility to show up,” said Roslyn Smith.

What happened in the Flatbush collapse

More than 250 firefighters and emergency medical workers responded to the scene. Six victims died at the scene and two at hospitals, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. The FDNY ended search-and-rescue operations Nov. 12 after confirming no one else remained trapped. Four firefighters were among the injured.

The collapse also tore an exterior wall off the adjacent building at 1323 Flatbush Ave. The city ordered 1323, 1325 and 1327 Flatbush Ave. vacated while engineers assess nearby structures.

Victims identified

The NYPD identified the victims as Nicole Daniela Salvada Rodriguez, 9; Kevin Santiago Reyes Gonzalez, 10; Gabriel Siguencia, 22; Barry Mamadou, 23; José Luis Caguana Cosquillo, 26; Edgar Sapón Gutierrez, 26; Ndiaye Mamadou, 31; and Juan Daniel Salvada Guzman, 31.

Many were immigrants who had come to New York in search of a better life. Caguana leaves behind a 4-year-old son and a pregnant wife, according to a family fundraiser.

Investigation and accountability

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office has joined the city Department of Buildings and police in investigating the cause. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the DA’s involvement at the Flatbush YMCA.

“The families and this community deserve answers about what led to this collapse,” James told reporters.

No official cause has been announced. A Buildings Department vacate order initially blamed “unsafe construction operations” at the Bedford Avenue site, but the agency later removed that language and said the cause remained under investigation.

City records show warning signs months earlier. In March, a pre-construction survey documented cracks in the collapsed building’s north wall, and inspectors halted demolition at the Bedford Avenue site for failing to protect neighboring properties. In April, the contractor was fined $10,000 for working while a stop-work order was in place. The restriction was lifted in May, and excavation permits were issued in September.

The collapsed building also had 98 open housing violations, including unsafe wiring and missing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, though it is not clear whether any played a role.

The city has since expanded inspections to more than 160 construction sites linked to the companies behind the Bedford Avenue project.

How to donate to Flatbush collapse victims

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams’ office compiled a resource guide for donors and residents. Organizers ask donors to confirm hours and current needs before visiting.

Brooklyn Borough Hall resource drive , 209 Joralemon St. (Adams Street entrance), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Accepting new, sealed toiletries, diapers, diaper cream, baby wipes and gift cards. Organized by the Public Advocate’s Office and Brooklyn Borough President’s Office with U.S. Rep. Yvette D. Clarke, Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, Council Member Farah N. Louis and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

, 209 Joralemon St. (Adams Street entrance), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Accepting new, sealed toiletries, diapers, diaper cream, baby wipes and gift cards. Organized by the Public Advocate’s Office and Brooklyn Borough President’s Office with U.S. Rep. Yvette D. Clarke, Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, Council Member Farah N. Louis and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. Flatbush YMCA “Flatbush Strong” drive , 1401 Flatbush Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekends. Accepting $25, $50 or $100 gift cards, first-aid supplies, toiletries, diapers and baby formula. Online: gofundme.com/f/brooklyn-collapse .

, 1401 Flatbush Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekends. Accepting $25, $50 or $100 gift cards, first-aid supplies, toiletries, diapers and baby formula. Online: . Flatbush Building Collapse Relief Fund , run by the Flatbush Development Corporation and Flatbush Tenant Coalition: secure.qgiv.com/for/1fabcrf .

, run by the Flatbush Development Corporation and Flatbush Tenant Coalition: . Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City : select “Emergency Relief Fund” on the donation page .

: select “Emergency Relief Fund” on the . Clothing drive , The Bridge Multicultural & Advocacy Project, 1894 Flatbush Ave., Monday, Nov. 16, and Tuesday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact Mark Appel at 917-804-3942.

, The Bridge Multicultural & Advocacy Project, 1894 Flatbush Ave., Monday, Nov. 16, and Tuesday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact Mark Appel at 917-804-3942. Assembly Member Bichotte Hermelyn’s district office accepts small gift cards and packaged toiletries: 718-940-0428.

Where affected residents can get help

Emergency reception center: Flatbush YMCA, 1401 Flatbush Ave., run by NYC Emergency Management and the American Red Cross, offering temporary housing, social services and mental health support.

Flatbush YMCA, 1401 Flatbush Ave., run by NYC Emergency Management and the American Red Cross, offering temporary housing, social services and mental health support. American Red Cross Greater New York: 1-877-RED-CROSS (1-877-733-2767).

1-877-RED-CROSS (1-877-733-2767). HPD Emergency Housing Services: 212-863-7660. Leave a voicemail to start intake.

212-863-7660. Leave a voicemail to start intake. CAMBA , 955 Flatbush Ave., 4th floor: case management, benefits help, housing stability, behavioral health referrals and school support.

, 955 Flatbush Ave., 4th floor: case management, benefits help, housing stability, behavioral health referrals and school support. Bethesda Church of God , 1280 Flatbush Ave.: respite and relief.

, 1280 Flatbush Ave.: respite and relief. World Central Kitchen is serving meals on site to families and first responders.

is serving meals on site to families and first responders. Missing loved ones: call 311 in New York City or 212-639-9675 from outside the city.

call 311 in New York City or 212-639-9675 from outside the city. Public Advocate’s Office: 212-669-7250 or [email protected].

212-669-7250 or [email protected]. Emotional support: call or text 988, any time.

‘Another casualty of the news cycle’

US Caribbean Strong urged supporters to stay engaged after the headlines fade, attending community meetings and pressing officials for a transparent investigation and prevention measures.

“We cannot allow the pursuit of answers to become another casualty of the news cycle,” the network said. It stressed the goal is not to assign blame before the facts are known, but to insist that accountability follow wherever the evidence leads.

Flatbush collapse: quick facts

When did the Flatbush building collapse happen? Shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026.

Where? 1321 Flatbush Ave., near Bedford Avenue, in Brooklyn, New York. It fell into an excavation site at 2625 Bedford Ave.

How many people died? Eight, including two children and two construction workers. About 18 were injured.

What caused it? The cause is under investigation by the Department of Buildings, police and the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

How can I help? Donate to the Flatbush YMCA GoFundMe, the Flatbush Building Collapse Relief Fund or the Mayor’s Fund, or drop off supplies at Brooklyn Borough Hall or the Flatbush YMCA.

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