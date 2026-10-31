Fix These 4 Surface Problems Before Painting a Lower Hutt Home

Tawa, Wellington – A fresh coat of paint cannot hide every defect beneath it. Cracks, moisture, peeling layers, and uneven surfaces will keep affecting the finish unless you address them first. Lower Hutt homes also face changing weather, so exterior preparation is as important as colour selection. Before arranging a painting project, inspect these four surface problems and plan the right repairs for each one.

1. Cracks and Loose Plaster

Small cracks often appear around windows, doors, joins, and areas where different materials meet. Hairline marks may need a simple filler, but wider or recurring cracks require closer inspection before anyone paints over them. Loose plaster also creates weak areas that can break away beneath a new coating.

A painter should remove unstable material, clean the area, and fill the defect with a suitable compound. Then sand the repaired section until it sits level with the surrounding surface. Rushing this stage leaves ridges that become more visible under natural light.

Pay attention to the pattern. A single short crack may relate to an old repair, while several cracks in the same area can point to movement or moisture. Ask for the cause to be checked before cosmetic work begins, particularly where the damage keeps returning.

For guidance on surface preparation and interior or exterior work, house painting in Lower Hutt can include assessing areas that need attention before applying paint. A clear preparation plan helps you separate minor filling from repairs that need further investigation.

2. Damp Patches and Water Damage

Paint will not adhere properly to a damp surface. Moisture also causes bubbling, staining, mould growth, and peeling, so covering a patch without fixing the source creates a short-lived result. Check ceilings, skirting boards, exterior cladding, and walls near bathrooms or poorly sealed windows.

Look for:

Brown or yellow stains that spread after rain.

Soft plaster, swollen timber, or bubbling paint.

A musty smell near enclosed or poorly ventilated areas.

Dark marks around gutters, downpipes, and window frames.

The source could involve a leaking roof, blocked gutter, failed seal, plumbing problem, or condensation. Identify and repair the issue first, then let the surface dry fully. Cleaning and sealing a stained area helps prevent the mark from bleeding through the new coating.

Exterior surfaces deserve careful attention after wet weather. Check whether water sits against timber or enters through joints, and inspect older sealant around openings. A painter can prepare the surface, but a separate repair may be necessary if the building itself is allowing water inside.

3. Peeling, Flaking, or Blistered Paint

Peeling paint usually indicates poor adhesion, moisture, contamination, or an incompatible previous coating. Blistering often appears where heat or trapped moisture pushes the paint away from the surface. Painting directly over these defects traps the problem and leaves an uneven finish.

Remove every loose section with a scraper or suitable preparation method. Feather the edges of sound paint, clean away dust, and fill any exposed dents or gaps. Then apply the right primer where bare material, stains, or a change in coating requires extra adhesion.

Don’t assume a new paint product will fix an old preparation failure. A smooth appearance depends on removing unstable layers rather than building more layers over them. If peeling covers a large area, ask how the existing coating will be tested and prepared before approving the work.

Exterior walls, window trims, and weatherboards need particular care because wind-driven rain and sunlight repeatedly stress the coating. A consistent preparation method across each elevation helps prevent obvious differences between repaired and untouched areas.

4. Dirt, Mould, and Surface Contamination

Paint needs a clean surface. Dust, grease, chalking residue, smoke deposits, mould, and algae can prevent coatings from bonding evenly. These contaminants can also cause patchy colour and premature failure, especially on shaded exterior walls or areas that are regularly exposed to moisture.

Begin by identifying the type of contamination rather than wiping everything with the same cleaner. Mould and algae need targeted treatment, while grease near a kitchen needs a cleaner that cuts through oily residue. Exterior dirt may need controlled washing, followed by enough drying time before priming.

Protect nearby plants, fittings, and finished surfaces during cleaning. Do not paint over powdery chalking or loose dirt simply because the wall looks dry. Run a clean hand across the surface after preparation; residue shows you need more cleaning.

The final inspection should include corners, behind downpipes, window sills, and sheltered areas. These spots collect grime and often receive less airflow. A careful check before priming prevents small contaminated sections from spoiling an otherwise even finish.

Conclusion

A durable paint finish starts with a sound, dry, clean surface. Inspect for cracks, moisture damage, failing paint, and contamination before choosing colours or setting a painting date. Photograph problem areas, ask what preparation each one requires, and confirm that repairs will dry before coating begins. This approach gives your Lower Hutt home a smoother appearance and reduces the risk of early peeling or staining.