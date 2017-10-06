Five of Jamaica’s most romantic spots invite couples to reconnect

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Summer may be coming to an end, but that’s no reason for travelers to stop planning romantic trips to Jamaica, the Home of All Right.

According to Trip Savvy, only 31% of U.S. adults said they took a romantic getaway in the past 12 months.

Couples don’t have to wait for Valentine’s Day for an amorous vacation and Jamaica has the perfect locations for lovers seeking an unforgettable experience.

In addition to awe-inspiring sunsets, warm sunshine, azure water and sandy beaches, couples looking to keep the passion going after a hot summer can turn to these romantic island offerings:

Just you, your significant other and the Martha Brae River (plus your expert captain, of course) as you slowly drift along the serene tree-lined stretch on a 30-foot bamboo raft.