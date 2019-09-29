First Lady of Burundi Honored In New York for her Humanitarian Efforts

NEW YORK – First Lady of the Republic of Burundi Her Excellency Rev. Denise Bucumi Nkurunziza has been honored for her exemplary humanitarian efforts.

The First Lady was presented with three special awards during her visit to New York City while attending the 74th UN General Assembly.

The presentation took place at the midtown headquarters of The Organization for Poverty Alleviation and Development (OPAD), one of the world’s leading organizations for poverty eradication and hosted by Ambassador Dr. Carlos E. Garcia and Dr. Peter M. Kamara.

Dr. Clyde Rivers, Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi and Founder/President of iChange Nations in addressing the dignitaries gathered for the presentation noted that The President and the First Lady are icons of leadership and civility.

“They have both opened their home and picked up orphans from the streets of Burundi, making them official members of the First family. Currently, they have 15 orphans in their care. She is truly one of the World’s Greatest humanitarians,” remarked Dr. Rivers.

The First Lady was presented with the Power of Collaboration Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to civil society, the 2019 Global Woman of Greatness Award and the iChangeNations Ruben West Voice of Change Award.

Jamaican Rebecca Harper Appointed Ambassador of World Civility

Following the presentation of the awards to the First Lady, OPAD used the occasion to appoint two World Civility Ambassadors; Dr. Peter Kamara, the Global Vice President of OPAD from Sweden and Rebecca Harper, Jamaican author, now residing in Toronto.

Harper is the co-author of Out of Many Families: One Nation, to be released later this year.

Past recipients of the World Civility Award include His Majesty Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, King of Tooro and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka His Excellency Ranil Wickremesinghe.