First Annual Haircuts for Haiti Buzz-a-thon Set For Haitian Flag Day

Buzz Boxx USA, Next Level Barbershop, and HAC Global Set to Raise Awareness and Funds for At-Risk Youth In Haiti

[MIAMI] – The first annual Haircuts for Haiti Buzz-a-thon produced by Buzz Boxx USA, Next Level Barbershop, and HAC Global will take place on Haitian Flag Day, May 18th at Next Level Barbershop – 238 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33132 from 10 am-10 pm. The event is hosted by Buzz Boxx and Next Level Barbershop.

This Buzz Boxx program will help young men and women in Haiti receive necessary haircuts that help them look and feel better about themselves. As well as mentoring from the barbers in Haiti in order to encourage them. Attendees are invited to come and enjoy a day of grooming and entertainment. This event is a family-inspired one. Community members wishing to sponsor a haircut can visit www.buzzitforward.com for more information.

Buzz Boxx USA™, also known as Buzz Boxx, was created in 2017 by Amir Youssef to help several communities at once.

Program for At-Risk Youth

The Buzz Boxx Initiative which is the first program of its kind to work with at-risk youth by providing sponsored/prepaid haircuts. In addition to mentoring services to boys, ages 7-17, who have exemplified outstanding academic improvements. And/or, public service throughout their community.

“The most important benefit is how we all will feel knowing that a kid who may need a boost of self-esteem and also may need someone to talk to will have the chance and access to it all year round! What a blessing,” said Youssef.

Next Level Barbershop is known for the classic techniques and unique services that enhance your overall well-being. In addition to a personal style while resetting the bar and establishing the tone with classic service and fresh, precision grooming.

“Next Level Barbershop is all about customer service. We are determined to create and maintain a comfortable, luxurious atmosphere for people on the move in Downtown Miami,” said Colbert J. Guerrier, funder and co-owner of Next Level Barbershop. “Taking kids to the Next Level. It’s our mission to be in service and create possibilities for the youth domestically and abroad. Barbering is universal, mentoring is essential. Giving back is key.”

Buzz-a-Thon

Haircuts for Haiti Buzz-a-thon will have guest barbers from all over South Florida coming to Next Level Barbershop. This will show what is possible when collaboration happens. Proceeds raised through all of the combined efforts will go towards the build-out for Buzz Boxx’s haircuts and mentoring program that benefits Haitian American Caucus (HAC) schools in Croix-des-Bouquets in Haiti. HAC was founded in 2009 by the vision of Samuel M. Pierre, Samuel K. Darguin, and Jeff Lindor. HAC is a driving coalition, a movement to improve the lives of the Haitian-American community and its allies.

The Haitian motto is, “L’union fait la force,” which translates to, “In unity, there is strength.” Many organizations act alone to bring power to the powerless. However, HAC believes the time has come to unify for a greater tomorrow.

Overtown Youth Center

“When I first was challenged in 2009, my intention wasn’t to turn this into a business. Or, to benefit from it. I wanted to solve the problems the kids of the Overtown Youth Center (OYC) consistently face,” said Youssef. Youssef serves as the chief creative officer of Buzz Boxx. “I thought to create Chop Shop Cares for Kids as a nonprofit to help raise money for OYC. And, other organizations who may need our help. Fast forward to 2017, I entered the Buzz Boxx Mobile Barbershop idea with the Overtown Youth Center into the Philanthropy Miami Shark Tank Competition. I took 1st place. As a result, this was truly the beginning of Buzz Boxx as we know it now.”