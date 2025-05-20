Financial Literacy Contest For Youth with OneUnited Bank 2025

SOUTH FLORIDA – OneUnited Bank, an award-winning Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and America’s largest Black-owned bank, is proud to announce its 15th Annual “I Got Bank!” National Financial Literacy Contest, where ten children will win a $1,000 savings account. To make financial literacy a core value for children, the Bank is offering a free “I Got Bank” E-Book.

Children between the ages of 8 and 12 are encouraged to read a financial literacy book of their choosing, and either write a 250-word essay or create an art project to show how they would apply what they learned from the book to their daily lives.

Submissions must be emailed or postmarked by June 30, 2025. The Bank will choose ten winners and award each winner a $1,000 savings account at OneUnited Bank by August 31, 2025.

For more information, please visit: www.oneunited.com/book.

OneUnited Bank President

Teri Williams, OneUnited Bank President and author of “I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money”, wrote the book when she discovered that there weren’t enough books geared toward educating urban youth about finances.

“We did a survey of previous I Got Bank participants and found that 100% of them found the experience valuable to extremely valuable and 100% stated the experience increased their financial awareness,” states Williams. “We want to thank the parents and schools for encouraging their children and students to participate in the contest. We continue to advocate for financial literacy to be taught in K-12 schools across America!”

2024 Financial Literacy Contest Winners

The 2024 winners are:

Alana Williams, 10, Charlotte, NC

Dylan Prakash, 11, Duarte, CA

Malia Spurlin, 12, Cerritos, CA

Zora Rae Darby, 11, Baldwin, NY

Serenity Earth, 12, Burlington, NJ

Carter M. Lang, 8, Los Angeles, CA

Laila Zellers, 10, Los Angeles, CA

Grant Booker, 11, Gardenia, CA

McKinley Sabrina Murphy, 10, Baldwin, NY

Kali Baker, 10, Hawthorne, CA.

“I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money” is published by The Beckham Publications Group, Inc. (Beckham House). For more information about the official contest rules, please visit: www.oneunited.com/book.