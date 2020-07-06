Film and Theater Actors George King and Claudy Nonome Join Cast of Ladouceur’s ‘The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story’

MIAMI — Multitalented actors George King and Claudy Nonome have been added to the cast of the upcoming film, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story.”

The two will join Genji Jacques — the actor dubbed the Haitian Denzel Washington — and fellow stars Sandra Justice, Lela Elam, James Pierre, Briana Earhart, Vivianne Saintvil Haitian icon Marie Michelle Desrosier and Ayomi Russell in the film. Samuel Ladouceur (“A Great Day in Harlem,” “Power,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is at the helm as the director.

The plot, written by prolific screenwriter Harry Jeudy (“A Great Day in Harlem”) and acclaimed author Yanatha Desouvre (“Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” one of the top downloaded e-books in April 2020 in the African American, mystery thriller and suspense fiction categories on Amazon.com) follows a loving marriage of 25 years that comes to a deadly end when a husband is compelled to tell his wife his most heart-shattering secret while she is on her deathbed. Inspired by true events, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is a compelling and provocative love story. It’s set in Haiti and is haunted by human trafficking and gun violence.

Click image below to watch:

The Sweetest Girl A Forbidden Love Story: ‘No Games’ Promo

King will play Young Lucias Goodman, born into an upper middle class family. Lucias falls in love with his live-in housekeeper, April, a restavek (domestic worker). Lucias is a sensitive, starry-eyed young man who was has yet to experience the realities of the world. He is clueless to the social class realities that will befall him once his mother learns of their secret love affair.

Nonome will take on the role of 15-year-old Grayson Goodman, an ambitious high school sophomore who is a writer for his school’s newsletter. His determined, driven and compassionate personality mirrors that of his mother Margaret. Unlike the average adolescent, Grayson desires to spend time with his parents, tormented yet brilliant police officer Lucias Goodman and award-winning journalist Margaret Goodman. Unbeknownst to him, the weekend that he gets to hang out with his mother this will be a life-changing moment.

“The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is part of the second book from the Goodman Chronicles series, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption.” It uses familiar characters from the 2018 novel that explores the characters’ unique emotional journeys. The storylines of complex, interwoven characters will navigate through larger themes of human connection: guilt, redemption, love and hope.

Those with interest in the film can join the indiegogo campaign here.

King, an American actor of Dominican descent, was born in Miami Florida. He has the dynamic talents of an actor, athlete and model. Skilled in basic stage combat, his film and theatre experiences include, “Promising Disaster,” “The Reunion,” “The Last Weekend,” “Sofia,” and “Sambo.” On stage, King has appeared in “The 25th Annual Putman,” “Spelling Bee,” “Hairspray Jr” and much more.

Nonome’s voiceover experience includes “Of the Sea.” Skilled in stage combat, Nonome has appeared on stage in “Midsummer’s Night Dream,” “The Marriage Counselor” and “Richard III.”

Jeudy, the film’s screenwriter, is also a poet and has more than a decade of experience in English, African and African American literature. He is the founder and principal owner of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Ladouceur has worked on countless short films, major films and television shows such as “Person of Interest,” “Unstoppable,” “Power” and “Boardwalk Empire.” In 2018, he directed and produced the short film, “A Great Day in Harlem,” which is currently airing in major markets nationally on ABC, Fox, CBS and other network affiliates. He is the founder of LA PhiLA Productions and the vice president of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Desouvre is a best-selling Amazon.com author, educator and public speaker. His latest novella, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” pays homage to Wyclef Jean’s discography. He is also the author of the 2016 novella “To Whom Much is Given,” the first of the Goodman Chronicles series. Desouvre has been featured in various print publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Daily News, Miami Herald, Miami New Times, South Florida Caribbean News, Haitian Times, Sentinel HT, HuffPost and Black Enterprise, and on television outlets that include South Florida PBS, NBC and ABC.