FHC Rebounds: Loan portfolio up and liquidity remains strong

Kingston Jamaica – First Heritage Cooperative Credit Union (FHC) has, at June 30, 2017 registered a group net surplus of J$36.3 million and liquidity ratio of 17.28%.

Chief Executive Officer of FHC, Ms. Roxann Linton, who assumed the leadership of the Group in January of 2017, outlined that this reflects distinct improvement in the Credit Union’s net surplus position, and maintenance of a healthy liquidity position.

The CEO indicated that in the first six months of the calendar year, FHC, has also seen growth in the deposit and asset portfolios.

Under the CEO’s leadership, the Credit Union has repackaged many of its loan products to better meet its members’ needs. “During the first half of the year the company has experienced the highest level of loan disbursements in recent years”, she said.

The CEO outlined that FHC implemented several growth strategies to build on the history and legacy of the Credit Union. These involved activities to engage members including a series of Town Hall Meetings across the island, staging of focus groups to understand member experience with FHC, the development of new products and services, as well as training and development of team members.

The CEO further indicated that FHC is redoubling its efforts to be more member-focused by strengthening its relationships with members to address their needs. As evidence of this resolve the Credit Union had taken the bold step of removing dormant fees on accounts in April of this year.

On August 1, 2017, FHC will celebrate its fifth anniversary, following the amalgamation of three Credit Unions.

FHC is presently the third largest Credit Union nationally, with 11 branches islandwide, 8 Micro and Small Business Loan Centres and the only Credit Union with its wholly owned subsidiary, FHC Investments Ltd; a Licensed Securities Dealer.