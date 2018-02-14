FDP Responds to the Horrific Shooting in Parkland
TALLAHASSEE – Today, Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo released the following statement:
“It is a painful to again have to say the words mass shooting and Florida in the same sentence. There are no words to describe the immense heartache the students, parents, staff, emergency responders and community must be feeling right now. Our hearts are breaking. Our prayers and thoughts are with Parkland tonight.”
