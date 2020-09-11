FANM To Host a Virtual Memorial for Civil Rights Activist Jack Lieberman

MIAMI – Family Action Network Movement (FANM) will host a virtual memorial service for human rights hero and champion Jack Lieberman on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm via Zoom. All are invited to attend.

The zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 83374955632?pwd= ZXFiRGsxYk1XNkxjYWpmSUd2bzB5Zz 09.

Jack Lieberman fought tirelessly for social justice for the past fifty years. He was an activist, a leader, an organizer, a fighter, and a mentor. Jack was a founding board member of the Haitian Refugee Center, which became a headquarters for grassroots organizing in the 1980s.

He was a FANM Board Member who also served on the Board of South Florida Jobs With Justice and South Florida Interfaith Worker Justice.

He was also the Co-Chair of JADA, The Jewish Arab Dialog Association of South Florida. Lieberman died from complications due to COVID-19 on August 30, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of over 45 years, Marilyn Lieberman, and his two children.

Marie-Paule Woodson, FANM Board Chair, stated, “ It was an honor to fight alongside Jack and serve with him on the FANM Board. Jack dedicated his entire life to service. He was a founder of the Little Haiti Activity Center and served on the board of the Haitian Refugee Center. He fought for the rights of others every day of his life. It is with tremendous gratitude that we will remember and honor all he did at our public memorial and service. While Jack may no longer be physically with us, we can keep his spirit alive by continuing to fight for equal rights and equal treatment. We will never forget you Jack. Thank you for your light.”

Marleine Bastien, Executive Director of Family Action Network Movement (FANM), stated, “Jack Lieberman embodied the true meaning of selflessness and unconditional love for humankind. He was a human rights hero. Whenever there was a cause to fight for, a racist policy to change, a march to organize, or a wrong to right, Jack was always there. Now it is our turn to be there for him and for those who grieve him. We invite all who loved Jack, who were touched by Jack, or who admired Jack to join us in celebrating his life and legacy on September 11, 2020 at 6pm. We hope this memorial brings comfort to those who miss him and mourn him. From his resting place in the stars, Jack will continue to guide our path for inclusion, equity, social justice, and peace. We look forward to gathering together and celebrating him and all his accomplishments.”