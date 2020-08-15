FANM Mourns The Loss Of Haitian-American Pioneer Bernard Fils-Aimé

MIAMI – Haitian-American activist Bernard Fils-Aimé died on August 8, 2020 in Miami after complications with COVID-19. He was 67 years old. He is survived by his wife Marise Fils-Aimé, his three children, and his five grandchildren. Fils-Aimé was born in Petionville, Haiti, on May 24, 1953.

Among those who are mourning are friends and advocates from Haiti and the global diaspora, many of whom stood side by side with him over the years to advocate for the equal treatment of Haitian Asylum Seekers and the rights of due process of all refugees, whether they be from Haiti or from countries like Cuba, China, or El Salvador.

In addition to being an activist, Bernard was also an entrepreneur and educator. His many accomplishments included founding The Haitain Refugee Center in Miami, helping pioneer cellular service in Haiti, serving as Assistant Dean of Students at Miami Dade College, and chairing the board of The Haitian Education & Leadership Program (HELP) in Haiti.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks those who wish to honor him to make a donation to HELP by visiting its website at https://bernard.uhelp.net.

Marleine Bastien, Executive Director of Family Action Network Movement (FANM), stated, “ I am deeply saddened by this news. Bernard Fils-Aimé was a trailblazer and pioneer who greatly contributed to building up Haiti as well as the Haitian-American community in South Florida and the diaspora. He and his wife Marise were also my first mentors after I arrived in the U.S. in 1981. They guided my steps and blazed a path for me and for so many young leaders. They remained great friends and strong supporters of FANM and other community based organizations throughout the years. We will miss him greatly but we will forever celebrate his work and never forget all he fought for throughout his life of advocacy. In the name of all the Haitians and Haitian Americans he helped, we send our condolences to his wife Marise and his children Erica, Gerard, and Karl. May he rest in peace and power!”