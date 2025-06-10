FANM Condemns Trump’s Updated New Travel Ban

MIAMI – Family Action Network Movement (FANM) has issued a strong condemnation of the Trump administration’s reinstated travel ban, which is enlarged to 19 countries and is set to take effect on June 9, 2025. In a statement, FANM denounced the policy as “racist, cruel, economically disastrous, and un-American,” emphasizing its discriminatory nature and the harm it inflicts on immigrant communities, particularly those from Black, Brown, and Muslim-majority nations.

The new travel ban includes full entry bans for citizens from 12 countries and partial restrictions for citizens from seven others. The Countries are Afghanistan, Burundi, Burma / Myanmar, Chad, Cuba, Congo (Rep.), Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Libya, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, Turkmenistan, Venezuela, and Yemen. The administration justifies the policy by citing national security concerns, such as inadequate visa security and poor record-keeping in these countries. This policy revives discriminatory practices reminiscent of the previous “Muslim Ban” and disproportionately targets nations with large immigrant populations in South Florida, such as the Caribbean nations of Haiti, Cuba, and Venezuela.

FANM’s Political Director and Lead Organizer, Paul Christian Namphy, described the xenophobic travel ban as “persecution” rather than policy, asserting that it criminalizes hope and punishes entire communities based on race, religion, and national origin.

The U.S. government, claiming Haiti is “unsafe,” has labeled two Haitian gangs as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs), yet in a cruel contradiction, it is blocking Haitian civilians fleeing those very threats from seeking safety—and even threatening to punitively deport Haitians with legal protections under CHNV Parole Program and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) back to life-threatening conditions.

FANM strongly opposes the travel ban and urges the reinstatement of CHNV and the redesignation of TPS and its protections for Haiti and other nations facing crisis. We call on leaders at all levels to reject policies rooted in fear and exclusion, and to uphold the core values of freedom, justice, dignity, and inclusion.

FANM stands united with immigrant rights advocates and international allies in denouncing the ban and preparing to fight it—just as we did in 2017 and 2018.