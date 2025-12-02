FANM Condemns DHS Decision to Terminate TPS for Haiti

MIAMI – Family Action Network Movement (FANM) strongly condemns the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s decision. The decision was announced on November 25, to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) now for Haiti. This was originally to be effective on Feb. 3, 2026. This devastating and irresponsible action places up to half a million Haitian nationals in immediate risk. They face deportation to a nation with severe political instability, escalating violence, and deepening humanitarian crises.

Federal Register Notice

In its Federal Register notice, DHS acknowledged that “certain conditions in Haiti remain concerning.” Despite that admission—and despite the worsening conflict and daily terror gripping Port-au-Prince—Secretary Kristi Noem concluded that “there are no extraordinary or temporary conditions in Haiti” preventing Haitian nationals from safely returning.

FANM denounces this conclusion as factually indefensible and dangerously detached from the verified conditions on the ground.

FANM forcefully rejects DHS’ determination as completely untenable given overwhelming, verifiable evidence of escalating violence in Port-au-Prince, mass displacement, kidnappings, and the collapse of essential state institutions. Returning people to Haiti under these conditions would place thousands of lives at immediate risk.

“This is a cruel, unjust, and politically motivated decision, made on the eve of Thanksgiving,” said FANM Political Director Paul Christian Namphy. “Where is the gratitude for Haiti’s and Haitians’ vital contributions to the United States—from the Battle of Savannah to the Louisiana Purchase?”

FANM rejects DHS’s assertion that permitting Haitian TPS holders to remain in the United States is “contrary to the national interest.” The facts prove otherwise: TPS holders from Haiti and other countries contribute billions annually to the U.S. economy. They pay $5.2 billion each year in federal, payroll, state, and local taxes. These workers are essential to Florida’s economy and to communities across the country.

FANM urges the administration and members of Congress from both parties to act immediately to protect Haitian TPS holders. A clear, permanent pathway must be established that allows them to continue living and working in the United States. Forcible returns to Haiti at this moment would endanger lives. It would contradict both humanitarian principles and U.S. national interests.

Safety of TPS holders

FANM remains steadfast in its defense of the rights, dignity, and safety of TPS holders. They have built families, contributed to their communities, and lived for years under the constant threat of shifting political decisions and legal battles. We call on federal leaders to uphold justice, protect lives, and correct this grave error without delay.