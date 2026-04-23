FANM and Partners Host Haiti TPS Rally prior to Supreme Court’s Oral Arguments

MIAMI – Family Action Network Movement (FANM), alongside South Florida partners, will lead a rally on April 26. They are calling on federal decision-makers to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian nationals.

The mobilization comes at a critical moment. The Supreme Court of the United States prepares to hear oral arguments on the administration’s attempt to terminate TPS for Haiti. This decision could place more than 350,000 Haitian nationals at risk of losing protection from deportation and work authorization. Moreover, it threatens the stability of their families.

The April 26 event in North Miami is part of a broader series of pre-oral argument mobilizations. These include actions in Atlanta on April 18 and in Washington, D.C., in front of the Supreme Court on April 29, coinciding with oral arguments. Furthermore, additional actions are planned in other cities nationwide.

“These rallies are about protecting families, defending dignity and standing up for justice,” FANM said in a statement. “More than 330,000 Haitians—and countless U.S.-based family members—depend on TPS to live and work safely in this country.”

Advocates, including the Haitian Bridge Alliance and the American Civil Liberties Union, argue that the effort to terminate TPS is discriminatory and unlawful. They also say it is dismissive of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Haiti.

Organizers—including faith leaders, civic groups and immigration advocates—are urging the public to join in solidarity and call on decision-makers to provide permanent protections for Haitian families.

Haiti TPS Rally Event Details

WHAT: Haiti TPS Rally – South Florida

WHO: FANM & Partner Organizations

Faith, Civic, Community, and Youth Leaders

Immigration Lawyers and Advocates

Impacted TPS Holders and Families

WHEN: Sunday, April 26, 2026 at 2:30 PM ET

WHERE: MOCA Plaza 770 NE 125th Street, North Miami, Fl 3316