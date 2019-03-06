Faith Groups Mobilize to Support Dreamers, TPS & DED Holders

Launch National Call-In Day Urging Congress to Provide Permanent Protections for TPS Holders & Dreamers

Washington, DC– On Tuesday, March 5th faith groups across the nation are standing up for Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) recipients by urging permanent protections in a letter to Congress.

In Anticipation of Dream & Promise Act Faith Groups & Faith Leaders Sign National Letter

In anticipation of the new Dream & Promise Act that would provide a path to residency for Dreamers and enact protections for TPS and DED holders, over 80 faith groups and 500 faith leaders are urging members to pass permanent legislation protecting immigrants whose lives have been unfairly thrown into limbo after the Trump administration stripped them of their status’.

The letter hits home saying:

Every day that a solution for DACA and TPS is not enacted, countless members of our community have to live in anxiety and fear, unsure if they will be allowed to stay in the country they call home, or if they will be forcibly returned to nations they have never really known.

Every day, dreamers, TPS holders, and DED holders make great contributions to the U.S. They are vital workers, caretakers, community volunteers, taxpayers, academic achievers, innovators, and more. Dreamers, TPS holders, and DED holders are our friends, neighbors and beloved members of our communities and congregations. They are parents and family members of U.S. citizens.

Many have called America their home for decades. As people of faith, our message to you is unified and clear: we demand passage of the a permanent legislative solution with a pathway to citizenship, such as the Dream and Promise Act of 2019 to the extent it reflects those values.

In addition to the national letter, faith groups across the U.S. are gearing up for a mass mobilization call-in on Wednesday, March 6th to emphasize the urgent need for a path to permanent residency.

The call-in will be a way for those across the nation to advocate on behalf of Dreamers and TPS and DED holders and tell their members of Congress they are part of our American fabric, and deserve to stay here in the U.S. with their families.