PALM BEACH – If you’ve got some nice gold, diamond jewelry, or luxury timepieces just sitting in your jewelry box — maybe that Rolex from your ex, grandma’s diamond earrings, or a stack of gold chains you never wear — well, you probably thought about selling them more than once. In South Florida, where folks love their luxury stuff but also know when it’s time to turn it into cash, one name keeps coming up: Fabrikant & Miller.

Their luxury jewelry store is located right on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, Peter Fabrikant and Craig Miller have built a solid reputation over the years as the go-to guys for selling fine jewelry, estate pieces, diamonds, and high-end watches. It’s not some shady pawn shop operation. These are professional jewelry buyers who know their stuff and treat sellers with the utmost respect.

What makes them different?

For starters, they actually pay top dollar. A lot of places lowball you because they figure you don’t know the real value. Fabrikant & Miller’s team of expert jewelry buyers has decades of experience in the industry. They give honest appraisals without the high pressure. You sit down, they look at your items carefully, explain the market, and make a fair offer. Many people walk out with a check the same day.

One client we’d heard about spent hours shopping around different buyers for his Rolex watches. After dealing with some disappointing offers, he met with Craig Miller. The difference was night and day — better prices, straight talk, and a smooth process from start to finish. Stories like that are pretty common around here in Palm Beach, FL.

They handle all kinds of luxury items, from antique and estate jewelry, modern designer pieces, loose diamonds, luxury timepieces, gold, silver, even coins. Whether you’re cleaning out an estate after a family member passes, divorcing, or just downsizing your collection, they make it discreet and easy. No public auctions or online listings that anyone can see. Privacy matters, especially in a place like Palm Beach.

South Florida has plenty of jewelry buyers, but a lot of them focus on volume and quick flips. Fabrikant & Miller built their business on trust with higher-end clients who expect better service and better prices. They’re knowledgeable about current market trends too — gold prices fluctuate, diamond cuts go in and out of style, watches from certain brands hold value better than others. That type of expertise translates to sellers getting more money in their pocket when selling their jewelry to them.

If you’re thinking about selling, it’s worth making an appointment. You can bring your pieces in or sometimes they’ll even come to you for bigger collections. Either way, you’ll get a no-obligation valuation and straight answers.

In a world full of flashy ads promising “top cash” but only delivering headaches, Fabrikant & Miller stands out as a top-rated Palm Beach jewelry buyer because they deliver on the promise. For many in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca, Jupiter, and of course Palm Beach, they’re the place where fine jewelry turns into real money — the kind you can actually use. They’re definitely worth checking out if you’ve been sitting on valuables wondering what they’re really worth. And, if you’re in the market to sell some or all your fine jewelry pieces, consider calling them to discuss your options today.