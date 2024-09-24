Exploring the Success of Jamaica’s Tourism Industry

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Tourism Awareness Week 2024 began on a positive note. It highlighted the growth of Jamaica’s tourism industry. This growth comes despite local and international challenges. The industry also plays an important role in the wider economy.

In a message delivered on September 22 at a thanksgiving service at Family Church on the Rock in Montego Bay, Minister of Tourism Hon Edmund Bartlett announced that Jamaica experienced an unprecedented influx of 4.29 million tourists last year, resulting in earnings of US$4.38 billion. He stressed that “based on preliminary figures, since the start of 2024 we have welcomed some 3 million stopover and cruise visitors to the island, earning approximately US$3 billion.”

Minister Bartlett added that “despite various challenges relating to US travel advisories, hurricane Beryl and tightness in relation to airlift, we are marginally ahead of last year’s performance and remain on track to achieve our target of securing 5 million visitors and US$5 billion in earnings by 2025.”

In a message delivered by Tourism Director Donovan White, Minister Bartlett emphasized that the tourism sector is recognized as a vital component of the country’s economy, supporting the livelihoods of numerous Jamaicans.

Tourism Awareness Week 2024

Tourism Awareness Week (TAW) 2024 is being observed from September 22-28, under the theme “Tourism and Peace: Out of Many, One Love.” This year’s theme is in keeping with UN Tourism’s (United Nations Tourism) global theme for World Tourism Day, which is marked annually on September 27, “Tourism and Peace.” Throughout the week, the Ministry of Tourism, its public bodies, and industry partners will seek to emphasise tourism’s critical role in fostering cross-cultural collaboration and global unity.

Minister Bartlett underscored that tourism served as a catalyst for peace, creating economic opportunities and stability for individuals and communities, leading to improved social cohesion and a stronger commitment to maintaining peaceful conditions in order to attract and sustain visitors.

“The annual worldwide movement of millions of people creates invaluable opportunities for cross-cultural exchange, allowing individuals to immerse themselves in different traditions, cuisines, languages and lifestyles. This intercultural dialogue is crucial for breaking down prejudices and stereotypes, while building bridges of understanding and acceptance. Recognizing this potential, leveraging tourism as a powerful tool to promote peace is logical and essential,” he said.

Also participating in the service were President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Robin Russell; JHTA area chair for Montego Bay, Nadine Spence; Junior Minister of Tourism from the Tourism Action Club at Manning’s School, Taj Melbourne; Chairman of the Tourism Enhancement Fund, The Hon. Godfrey Dyer; Executive Director of JAMVAC, Joy Roberts; Executive Director of Devon House, Georgeia Robinson along with several other representatives from the Ministry of Tourism and its public bodies.