Exploring the Beauty of Tourism in the Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic Celebrates the Arrival of its 11 millionth Visitors

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic – In a vibrant ceremony held at the Punta Cana International Airport, the Dominican Republic welcomed its 11 millionth visitor today, marking a new milestone in the country’s tourism history.  Bruce Pirt, from Canada with his wife and daughters, was the lucky tourist who symbolizes this achievement, arriving on an Air Transat airline flight.

tourism in Dominican RepublicThe Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, David Collado, led the welcome, highlighting the continued growth of the sector and its impact on the Dominican economy.

“Overcoming the barrier of 11 million visitors is a historic achievement that consolidates the Dominican Republic as a tourism leader in the region,” said Collado. “This success translates into 949,000 direct and indirect jobs, US$26 billion for GDP, and 130 billion Dominican pesos in tax revenue.”

Pirt celebrated her wedding in the Dominican Republic 20 years ago. She is excited to return for this special occasion. “The Dominican Republic is a wonderful place, and we are happy to celebrate our anniversary here,” he commented.

This new record is added to the one reached in 2023, when the country received 10 million visitors. MMinister Collado said that this growth comes from teamwork between the public and private sectors. He also predicted a bright future for tourism in the Dominican Republic.

 

