Experience the Vibrant Caribbean Art Basel Miami Event at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen

MIAMI – Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen warmly welcomes art aficionados, culinary lovers, music enthusiasts, cultural adventurers, and those in pursuit of an engaging Caribbean Art Basel Miami experience. Join us for Canvas & Vibes: A Caribbean Art Basel Experience, featuring a lively tribute to Caribbean culture through art, music, and delicious food.

Held during Art Basel Miami, this four-day event features special appearances by famous Caribbean icons. Enjoy captivating art exhibits, live performances, and unique food experiences. Join us to explore the Caribbean’s rich creative heritage. Experience a blend of tradition and the lively energy of Art Basel.

Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen is located at 316 NW 24th Street Miami, FL 33127.

Canvas & Vibes: A Caribbean Art Basel Experience Schedule

Thursday, December 5 – Sunday, December 8, 2024

An Evening with Icons (Thursday, December 5, 7 PM)

Kick off the series with renowned actor Paul Campbell (Shottas, Third World Cop) and AJ Brown, lead singer of the iconic Third World Band. The evening features a Q&A session, a culinary showcase by Chef Mark Cameron, a powerful Marcus Garvey speech performance by Campbell, and live music by Brown. The night closes with high-energy Caribbean beats from our resident DJ.

Dine-in Dukunoo Art Stroll (Friday, December 6, 12 PM)

Enjoy a special art and food experience. Discover Caribbean-inspired art along with a lively lunch menu. Meet local artists and explore the stories behind their work while savoring Dukunoo’s signature flavors.

Influencers & Icons Happy Hour (Friday, December 6, 7 PM)

Network with trendsetters, local artists, and influencers in a lively, Caribbean-inspired atmosphere. Enjoy Dukunoo’s signature cocktails and small bites while celebrating the spirit of Art Basel.

Live Dutch Pot Painting (Saturday, December 7, 7 PM)

Witness artists transform traditional Dutch pots into stunning works of art, blending cultural tradition with creative innovation. Groove to DJ-curated beats and immerse yourself in this uniquely Caribbean art form.

Art & Beatz Brunch (Sunday, December 8, 12 PM)

End the weekend with a relaxed and lively brunch. Enjoy Dukunoo’s famous Caribbean dishes and live DJ music. This unforgettable event blends art, food, and music to cap off an extraordinary Art Basel experience.