Entertainment

Experience the Vibrant Caribbean Art Basel Miami Event at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News12 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Caribbean Art Basel Miami Event at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen

Caribbean Art Basel Miami Event at Dukunoo Jamaican KitchenMIAMI – Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen warmly welcomes art aficionados, culinary lovers, music enthusiasts, cultural adventurers, and those in pursuit of an engaging Caribbean Art Basel Miami experience. Join us for Canvas & Vibes: A Caribbean Art Basel Experience, featuring a lively tribute to Caribbean culture through art, music, and delicious food.

Held during Art Basel Miami, this four-day event features special appearances by famous Caribbean icons. Enjoy captivating art exhibits, live performances, and unique food experiences. Join us to explore the Caribbean’s rich creative heritage. Experience a blend of tradition and the lively energy of Art Basel.

Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen is located at 316 NW 24th Street Miami, FL 33127.

Canvas & Vibes: A Caribbean Art Basel Experience Schedule

Thursday, December 5 – Sunday, December 8, 2024

  • An Evening with Icons (Thursday, December 5, 7 PM)

Kick off the series with renowned actor Paul Campbell (Shottas, Third World Cop) and AJ Brown, lead singer of the iconic Third World Band. The evening features a Q&A session, a culinary showcase by Chef Mark Cameron, a powerful Marcus Garvey speech performance by Campbell, and live music by Brown. The night closes with high-energy Caribbean beats from our resident DJ.

  • Dine-in Dukunoo Art Stroll (Friday, December 6, 12 PM)

Enjoy a special art and food experience. Discover Caribbean-inspired art along with a lively lunch menu. Meet local artists and explore the stories behind their work while savoring Dukunoo’s signature flavors.

  • Influencers & Icons Happy Hour (Friday, December 6, 7 PM)

Network with trendsetters, local artists, and influencers in a lively, Caribbean-inspired atmosphere. Enjoy Dukunoo’s signature cocktails and small bites while celebrating the spirit of Art Basel.

  • Live Dutch Pot Painting (Saturday, December 7, 7 PM)

Witness artists transform traditional Dutch pots into stunning works of art, blending cultural tradition with creative innovation. Groove to DJ-curated beats and immerse yourself in this uniquely Caribbean art form.

  • Art & Beatz Brunch (Sunday, December 8, 12 PM)

End the weekend with a relaxed and lively brunch. Enjoy Dukunoo’s famous Caribbean dishes and live DJ music. This unforgettable event blends art, food, and music to cap off an extraordinary Art Basel experience.

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News12 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Radio Show, Caribbean Riddims Launches Three at 3, July 4th

June 30, 2015

Guyanese Celebrate Independence in Miami

June 2, 2013
Catch Buju Banton Live: The Overcomer Tour

Catch Buju Banton Live: The Overcomer Tour

July 15, 2024
Barbados Implements Travel "Bubble"

Barbados Association of Tampa Bay Gala Showcases Islands’ Culture

June 9, 2016
Back to top button