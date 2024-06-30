Experience the Soulful Vibes of Jemere Morgan in ‘Higher We Go’

SOUTH FLORIDA – Reggae recording artist Jemere Morgan is set to enchant global audiences with the release of his video for his latest single, “Higher We Go”. Shot against the scenic backdrop of the North Coast of Jamaica in St Ann, the video showcases Jemere as he takes a drive through the picturesque hillsides, exuding love and happiness.

Filmed by Xtreme Arts, the soulful and uplifting track “Higher We Go” is produced by the renowned Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley. And, released under the esteemed Ghetto Youths International label. This offering is a true testament to Jemere’s exceptional talent. Plus, unwavering commitment to spreading love and unity through his music.

“Higher We Go” video highlights the celebration of the profound connection shared with a beloved partner, whether embarking on a new romance or deepening an existing bond. It captures the bliss of discovering and navigating the depths of love with that special someone.

As a torchbearer of the next generation to the throne and the first representing the illustrious Royal Family of Reggae, Morgan Heritage, Jemere has carved his own path in the industry with grace and charisma. With an extensive global touring experience as an opener for his family, Jemere has perfected his artistry and emerged as a rising star in the reggae realm.

Jemere Morgan Hit Songs & Collaborations

Jemere’s musical journey began with the release of his debut record “First Kiss” in 2011. That was followed by the hits “Sunshine Glow” and “Neighborhood Girl”. His collaborations with esteemed artists like Jo Mersa Marley, J Boog, Wyclef Jean, and Stonebwoy have received critical acclaim. Best of all, solidifying his reputation as a versatile and talented musician.

Noteworthy achievements include Jemere’s collaboration on the Grammy Award-winning album “Strictly Roots” with Morgan Heritage in 2015. In addition, Kabaka Pyramid’s “The Kalling” in 2022, further establishing him as a celebrated figure in the industry. With “Higher We Go”, Jemere continues to inspire listeners with his poignant lyrics and soul-stirring melodies. As a result, reaffirming his dedication to creating music that uplifts and empowers.

Experience the enchantment of Jemere Morgan’s latest single “Higher We Go”. Join him on his mission to spread joy and unity through the power of reggae music.