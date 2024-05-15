Experience the Reggae Vibes of Rich Hardesty’s Jahmerican Album

by Howard Campbell

NEGRIL, Jamaica – Countless trips to Jamaica have earned American Rich Hardesty his honorary title of ‘Jahmerican’ which is also the name of his latest album, scheduled for release in early June.

Jahmerican will be launched June 2 at Pirates Dock Bar in Negril, the resort town in western Jamaica which the Indiana native has visited and performed countless times.

His latest album has 50 songs, several of which have been previously released on albums such as Jamaica Getaway and The Sunset Show.

“In all the travels since 1993 and playing everywhere from Margaritaville to Risky Business, and Pickled Parrot, to Bob Marley’s 72nd birthday, this is probably my most important visit. I’m coming back with blood, sweat and tears,” said Hardesty.

The Pirates Dock Bar show will also feature roots singer Nature Ellis, one of many artists Hardesty has befriended since his first visit to Jamaica 31 years ago. His easy-listening reggae is inspired by Jimmy Buffett, the laid-back American who defined the tropical reggae movement with a series of hit singles including Margaritaville.

There are five new songs on Jahmerican including Caribbean Cowboy and Make Love to Reggae. Hardesty also covers reggae classics such as Bob Marley’s Who The Cap Fit, Tyrone Taylor’s Cottage in Negril and By The Rivers of Babylon by The Melodians.

Hardesty played all instruments on the new songs at his home studio in Indiana, with additional recording taking place in New York and California.

When he first visited Jamaica, Hardesty was part of the Spring Break wave that swept the country’s tourist areas. Back then, his style was similar to the Mississippi-born Buffett, who died last year.

In time, he developed his own sound.