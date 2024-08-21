FORT LAUDERDALE – Buju Banton, the legendary Grammy award winning reggae artist, is all set to kick off his highly anticipated Overcomer US Tour this Friday at the prestigious Amerant Bank Arena in Fort Lauderdale. The concert will also feature the soulful melodies of R&B crooner Fridayy, promising an unforgettable evening of music and good vibes.

Bringing even more excitement to the tour, Grammy Award-winning reggae artist Gramps Morgan has just been added to the lineup. With his soul-stirring vocals and captivating stage presence, Gramps Morgan is sure to elevate the concert experience for fans across the nation.

The Overcomer US Tour comes on the heels of Buju Banton historic return to the United States at UBS arena in New York. Selling out two sold out nights, garnering over 36,000 fans under one roof, Buju Banton is set to continue this moment in history, which he is ready to take across the world.

Overcome Tour promises to be a celebration of resilience, positivity, and the power of music to uplift and inspire. Fans can expect an electrifying show filled with hits new and old, all delivered with Buju Banton’s signature charisma and infectious energy.

Experience the unforgettable Overcomer Tour as it travels to multiple cities across the US. Hurry and secure your tickets for this historic musical event before they sell out!

For ticket information and tour updates, visit www.bujubanton.com.

Overcomer US Tour Dates