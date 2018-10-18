Experience the Food and Culture of Lauderdale Lakes at Taste of Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES – The City of Lauderdale Lakes invites you to a family-friendly event, Taste of Lauderdale Lakes: Food, Music, Arts & Culture Festival, a four-tier event hosted by HOT 105’s Jill Tracey.

Taste of Lauderdale Lakes: Food, Music, Arts & Culture Festival will take place on Saturday, November 17, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the Lauderdale Lakes Waterfront 3900 North SR 7, Lauderdale Lakes.

Cultivated to give festival goers a chance to enjoy an array of food, listen to multiple genres of music, and absorb impassioned art and culture, this event will feature a “taste” of all the things unique to the City of Lauderdale Lakes.

While pleasing your palette from an array of local restaurant vendors, you can appease your mind to over 10 local and regional performers. The festival features multiple art forms including R&B, rap, reggae, country, comedy, spoken word, and dance.

Taste of Lauderdale Lakes Entertainment Line Up

Amongst the musical talent, you can catch headliners: The Valerie Tyson Band’s high energy performance; Paul Anthony & The Reggae Souljahs’ tropical reggae beats, and Suga S.P’s soulful voice. The lineup continues with R&B mixes by I Am Dre 305, dancehall vibes from Singa K, the vocal stylings of Sheena O. Murray and many more.

The City of Lauderdale Lakes’ “Art In The Round” curator Niki Lopez is also the creative visionary behind Taste of Lauderdale Lakes’ Arts and Culture Village.

The space will feature a juried art show from the top 3 winners of the City’s November 3rd art battle; a community driven street art project; caricature by artist Alfrena Moosa; as well as an interactive community art project and an “Eat, Drink, & Paint” experience by YaniPants.

“Come experience the best of Lauderdale Lakes on the Green, our destination event created with you in mind,” said Mayor Hazelle P. Rogers.

General Admission tickets are FREE with RSVP and VIP tickets are $20. Click here for tickets, festival updates and highlights.