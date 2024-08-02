Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines has partnered with The Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission for the much-anticipated Antigua Carnival 2024.

The carnival, which runs from July 25 to August 6, 2024, featured a special airport activation event on August 1 to warmly welcome visitors arriving at the Antigua airport.

In collaboration with the Antigua & Barbuda Festivals Commission and the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority, Caribbean Airlines orchestrated an exciting and memorable experience for passengers and guests as they arrived at the VC Bird International Airport for the island’s carnival celebrations.

Caribbean Airlines Airport Event

An MC accompanied by a DJ to entertain and engage arriving passengers and guests Live musical performances by Iron Band, a steelpan band, and various cultural performers Traditional Carnival Characters The Carnival Queen and costumed models Welcome bags for arriving passengers, filled with Caribbean Airlines branded merchandise Exciting giveaways, including:

Two Caribbean Airlines tickets to any destination, courtesy of Caribbean Airlines

A two-night stay for two at the new Royalton CHIC Resort, courtesy of the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority

Antigua & Barbuda Carnival Passports – a season pass to all of the official Carnival events.

A tour with Tropical Adventures, courtesy of the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority

Special local treats and branded giveaways, courtesy of the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority

Caribbean Airlines Commitment to the Region

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to the region, saying: “Caribbean Airlines is dedicated to connecting the Caribbean and supporting the cultural richness that makes our region so unique. We are happy to be part of Antigua Carnival 2024 and to enhance the travel experience for our passengers with this special airport activation. Our goal is to make every journey memorable and to celebrate the vibrant culture and traditions of the Caribbean.”

Caribbean Airlines and Antigua’s Carnival Partnership

Charmaine Spencer, Director of Tourism for the Caribbean and Latin America at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA), expressed her excitement about the partnership with Caribbean Airlines and Antigua’s Carnival. Spencer noted, “We are excited to have a grand welcome for our regional visitors to the spectacle that is Antigua’s Carnival. We have witnessed the benefits of the new routes and direct connectivity, facilitating the ease of travel for regional visitors to our events. We look forward to building on this, with future route developments, and continued strategic partnerships with Caribbean Airlines.”

Amb. Elizabeth Makhoul, Chair of the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission, also shared her appreciation: “Caribbean Airlines has been a pivotal partner in supporting Antigua Carnival, facilitating travel to our beautiful island and enriching the cultural experience for all participants and visitors. We salute Caribbean Airlines for their dedication and commitment to promoting our vibrant festivals. Their contribution has been invaluable in showcasing Antigua’s unique charm and hospitality, allowing visitors to truly understand why we affectionately proclaim, ‘Ah Love It Here.'”

Spirit of Collaboration

Hon. Daryll S. Matthew, Minister of Education, Sports, and Creative Industries with responsibilities for Carnival, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “The partnership between Caribbean Airlines and Antigua Carnival is a testament to the spirit of collaboration and celebration. As Minister of Education, Sports, and Creative Industries with responsibilities for Carnival, I am delighted to see the regional carrier playing a crucial role in bringing people to Antigua to experience the authenticity of Antigua Carnival, one of the longstanding Carnival in the Caribbean, celebrating proudly 67 years. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Caribbean Airlines for answering the call and helping showcase why we proudly say, ‘Ah Love It Here.'”

Join the Antigua Carnival 2024 Celebration

Caribbean Airlines invites everyone to join in the celebrations and experience the warmth and excitement of Antigua Carnival 2024. For more information, please visit www.caribbean-airlines.com