NEW YORK – Grammy award-winning artist Sean Paul has released the highly anticipated music video for his latest single, “Bring It”.

Since its release in August, “Bring It” has been setting the airwaves and social media platforms ablaze with its infectious beats and catchy lyrics. A rework of the classic Showtime Riddim, this track is a fresh take on a beloved dancehall rhythm that has enthralled audiences for decades.

Dutty Rock Productions, Sean Paul’s music label, laments that the video for “Bring It” will capture the essence of the song’s message – inviting women to confidently step into their power and bring their best selves forward. Directed by the talented Kieran Khan, the visuals showcase Sean Paul cruising around the vibrant city of Toronto in the company of a stunning female lead. The video seamlessly blends elements of dance culture with Sean Paul’s signature style, promising an electrifying visual experience for fans.

When asked about the video, director Kieran Khan describe the video as true to Sean Paul representing the ladies. “We had to showcase the beautiful ladies who have been enjoying the music all these years. It features Sean Paul driving around the city on a beautiful summer day in Toronto,” Khan shared. “Then we enhanced it with cuts of the talented dancers, who tie in the dance culture into the visuals.”

Filmed during a whirlwind tour in Canada at the prestigious “Bisha Hotel” in Toronto, the video was a race against time, with Sean Paul and the team making the most of a 4-hour window before jetting off to the next city for a performance the following day.