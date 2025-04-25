Experience Caribbean Legends Live in Miami at Best of the Best Music Fest

MIAMI -The highly anticipated Best Of The Best Music Fest is back for its 19th annual installment on Sunday, May 25 th , Bayfront Park Miami, Florida, bringing music enthusiasts the ultimate Caribbean music experience. Over the years, the festival has consistently delivered top tier performances, showcasing renowned artists at the peak of their careers.

This year’s event will be historic. Two famous Jamaican artists, Buju Banton and Beres Hammond, will perform together. This will be their first time performing in Miami, Florida. Buju Banton will also have his first outdoor show in Florida in over 15 years. This adds to the excitement of the event.

“Miami holds a special place in my heart, and after 14 long years, it’s a joy to return and feel that energy once again. Best Of The Best is a powerful celebration of our culture, and I’m honored to be part of its 19th year. I’m looking forward to seeing you all.” — Buju Banton

Performing Live

Joining these musical titans are a stellar lineup that includes the queen of Reggae Marcia Griffiths, Wayne Wonder, Romain Virgo, Nadine Sutherland, new generation chart topper 450, dancehall powerhouse Chronic Law and Soca stalwart Skinny Fabulous.

These artists show the past, present, and future of Caribbean music. This makes this year’s Best of the Best Music Fest a must-see cultural celebration.

With early bird tickets currently on sale at www.bestofthebestconcert.com, organizers are already seeing unprecedented demand.

“Since the announcement of Buju Banton and Beres Hammond, we have seen an enormous increase in ticket sales as persons have decided to lock in their tickets to be a part of this historic concert and many are making this a summer trip” says Public Relations Manager Ronnie Tomlinson. “We’re also very mindful of families wanting to enjoy outdoor events together, and Best Of The Best continues to be that go-to stage show, by offering free entry for children under 12 with an adult. We make it easier for families to share in the experience. This year’s full lineup reflects the richness and diversity of Caribbean music—from legendary icons to rising stars—Best of the Best Music Fest has become the music fest that is the Heartbeat of the Caribbean, all Live on one stage and we’re proud to bring all that energy to Miami.”

Rockers Island and Massive B Entertainment produced the event. It has been praised for celebrating Caribbean culture. The event also provides a safe and exciting environment for fans around the world. The festival has consistently drawn record-breaking crowds, solidifying its reputation as one of the premier music events in the region.

Caribbean Culture and Music

“We are extremely proud of the success and growth of Best Of The Best Music Fest over the years;” said Retha Boone-Fye, program officer and director of the county’s Black Affairs Advisory Board. “This festival represents a celebration of Caribbean culture and music, and we are thrilled to see it continue to thrive.”

Tickets for the 19th annual Best Of The Best Music Fest are now available for purchase at www.bestofthebestconcert.com. Gates open at 2pm – 10pm, children under 12 free with an adult.

Don’t miss this chance to join an amazing celebration of Caribbean music and culture in Miami.