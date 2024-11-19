MIAMI – Miami MoCAAD invites you to immerse yourself in a one-of-a-kind cultural experience at ARtConnecting Communities: Overtown and Coral Gables. The event will be held Monday, December 2, 2024, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Historic Lyric Theater as South Florida kicks off Soul Basel, Art of Black Miami, and Miami Art Week. Admission is FREE for in-person and virtual attendees, but spots are limited. Attendees can RSVP at miamimocaad.org/ARt+Connecting.

This event is proudly supported by the Southeast Overtown/Park West CRA, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Art of Black Miami.

Event Highlights to Captivate and Inspire:

Documentary Screening: Witness ARt Connecting Communities: Overtown and Coral Gables, directed by five-time Regional Emmy Award winner Michael Anderson. Dive into these iconic neighborhoods’ rich, intertwined history, featuring Dr. Dorothy Jenkins Fields, Founder of the Black Archives, revealing untold stories.

Engaging Panel Discussion:

Join a compelling dialogue moderated by Miami MoCAAD co-founder Marilyn Holifield, featuring Dr. Fields and artist Stefan Smith. Don’t miss the unveiling of Overtown Pitch: Game Changers, a mural celebrating soccer heroes of the African Diaspora, in anticipation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Virtual Reality Art Experience:

Step into a different world! Put on VR headsets in the Lyric Theater Plaza and explore immersive works by award-winning French Caribbean artist Marielle Plaisir.

Interactive Mural Exhibition:

Engage with captivating murals by artists Anthony Renelle “Mojo” Reed II, Reginald O’Neal, and Stefan Smith. Scan QR codes to hear oral histories celebrating key legends in Black Miami, like Judge Lawson E. Thomas and the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1416.

Take advantage of This Innovative Cultural Experience!

“Growing up in Overtown, it’s heartening to see our rich culture celebrated through such creative mediums,” said James McQueen, Executive Director of SEOPWCRA. Reserve your place now and be part of this cultural journey.

Miami MoCAAD: Where Technology Meets Art and Culture

As a tech-forward museum, Miami MoCAAD leads the way in connecting the past with the future. This event showcases how we amplify the voices of Black artists and make history come alive through cutting-edge art experiences.

“The murals in Overtown stand as powerful monuments to our legacy,” says Marilyn Holifield, co-founder of Miami MoCAAD. “Combining art, history, and technology, this event promises a truly unforgettable way to connect with culture.”

Dr. Dorothy Jenkins Fields adds, “Recognizing the vital role of Black communities in Miami’s story is long overdue. This event honors our shared heritage and invites everyone to experience it.”