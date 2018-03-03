Expedia Selects AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider

New York – American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) announced Friday, March 2nd that it has been selected as Brand Expedia Group’s global provider of travel insurance and assistance products.

Aon Affinity Travel Practice, Expedia’s long-term U.S. insurance partner, will continue to provide advisory services to Expedia and will deliver customer claim services in the U.S.

“Our work with AIG will help more people go places with confidence and with the knowledge that we are looking out for travelers,” said Aman Bhutani, President, Brand Expedia Group. “Travel can have disruptions, and together with AIG, we are creating real-time, hassle-free solutions aimed at delighting travelers.”

Travelers can opt for AIG’s Travel Guard(r) insurance offerings at the U.S. point of purchase for flights, hotels, packages, cars and cruises on Expedia sites, including Expedia.com(r), CheapTickets(r), Orbitz(r) and Travelocity(r).

“We are excited that our partnership with Expedia will expand AIG’s ability to provide innovative products and solutions that serve the unique needs of customers as they travel around the globe,” said Peter Zaffino, Chief Executive Officer, General Insurance, AIG. “This opportunity further establishes AIG’s leading position in the travel insurance business, building upon our strong global presence and driving growth in our overall Personal Insurance portfolio.”

Following the U.S. launch, AIG Travel and Expedia plan to expand the travel insurance offerings to the same Expedia brands globally, as well as ebookers, lastminute.com.au, lastminute.co.nz, Wotif.com and Wotif.co.nz.

“Bringing together AIG Travel’s global reach and Expedia’s position as one of the world’s leading travel companies better positions both companies to provide travel insurance solutions that are innovative, relevant and accessible,” said Jeff Rutledge, Chief Executive Officer of AIG Travel.

“Aon is pleased to continue our 15-year relationship with Expedia, and look forward to working seamlessly with AIG Travel to serve Expedia’s U.S. customers,” said Beth Godlin, President, Aon Affinity Travel Practice. “Our team sees itself as an extension for Expedia and AIG Travel, and we remain focused on delivering an insurance experience that is aligned with Expedia’s travel service standards and AIG insurance products.”