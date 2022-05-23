Exhibition Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of The Harder They Come

by Howard Campbell

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – An exhibition marking the 50th anniversary of The Harder They Come is scheduled here for June 4. The event takes place at the former home of Perry Henzell, who co-wrote the screenplay and directed the film that helped introduce Jamaican pop culture to a global audience.

Henzell died in 2006, but his daughter Justine Henzell has overseen the legacy of his famous film. The film premiered at the Carib cinema in June, 1972.

The exhibition will be a display of memorabilia reflecting The Harder They Come’s impact. It will be followed by a tribute to Jimmy Cliff, the movie’s star.

Justine Henzell relentlessly monitors The legacy of The Harder They Come, including merchandise and a stage adaptation that opened in the United Kingdom 16 years ago.

“It’s a great gift when someone you love leaves you a legacy to embrace and celebrate. Perry, Jimmy Cliff and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, which, of course, included his wife Sally, gave Jamaica the first feature film and helped take reggae to the world,” she said recently. “So much that we take for granted in terms of the global recognition of reggae 50 years later, started in the 70s.”

A former advertising executive, Henzell co-wrote the screenplay for The Harder They Come with fellow Jamaican Trevor Rhone.

It was based loosely on the exploits of Ivanhoe “Rhythm” Martin, a gunman who terrorized Kingston in the late 1940s. The Harder They Come stars Cliff as Ivan, a naive country boy who moves to Kingston with hopes of making it as a singer.

Released internationally in 1973, it was a sensation, especially in Europe and parts of the United States.

The Harder They Come soundtrack included classic songs such as the title. In addition, You Can Get it if You Really Want by Cliff; Pressure Drop by Toots And The Maytals. Plus, By The Rivers of Babylon by The Melodians.