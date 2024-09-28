WASHINGTON DC – Last Saturday, twenty-five students of Jamaican descent at Howard University received scholarships totaling $102,000, awarded by the Jamaica Howard University Affinity Network (JHUAN). Each awardee received $4,000 to assist in offsetting their tuition requirements.

In addition, two students Gabrielle Clarke and Bleyne Montaque were recognized with the inaugural Bancroft S. Gordon Scholarship Award which celebrates excellence in athletics, academics, leadership, and community engagement. The award honors the late Bancroft Gordon, a Howard Alumni and football player.

The scholarship recipients received their awards from Her Excellency Audrey Marks, Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, and Don Christian, Chairman of JHUAN, during the organization’s sixth HUes of Blue fundraising event.

Ambassador Marks said JHUAN has been a source of hope and pride for those in this special scholarship program. She noted that since it started in 2018, JHUAN has given out 89 scholarships worth $356,000. She was happy to see how its impact has grown over the years. In addition to financial support, JHUAN has provided mentorship, life coaching and career development.

She however challenged the recipients not to forget the source from which came their assistance, charging them to consider giving back once they have succeeded in life by supporting the JHUAN organization.

JHUAN’s Chairman and Howard University Board Member, Donald Christian, said, “I am honored to be a part of a community that supports Jamaican students who have navigated challenges to pursue their studies. As an alumnus, it is critical that we identify ways by which we can bolster our academic institutions while supporting our students.”

Fundraising efforts continue through the end of the year and donations are still being accepted for the scholarship fund.

In his message, Howard University President Dr. Ben Vinson lll, said “the ties between Howard University and Jamaica remains remarkably strong. Once again Jamaica is one of the top sources of international students in this year’s entering undergraduate class and is the leader for students from the Caribbean. Our Jamaican students, alumni and families continue to contribute to the wonderful diversity that is a hallmark of the Mecca.”

2024 IMPACT Award Winners

HUes of Blue, for the second year, honored outstanding Howard Alumni with JHUAN’s IMPACT AWARD. This award recognizes their professional achievements, leadership skills, and service to their communities.

The 2024 IMPACT Award was presented to Jamaican architect Isiaa Madden. Madden is a graduate of Howard University’s School of Architecture with an exemplary career in launching innovative designs.

Heather and Kevin Reid, both entrepreneurs and philanthropists, received the IMPACT AWARD. They were honored for their work with the Blue Lagoon Foundation.

At the fundraiser, $60,000 was contributed to support the scholarship fund. Ambassador Marks, one of the founders of the organization, donated $15,000 from her Jamaica’s Promise Foundation.

Former President of Howard University and co-founder of the JUHAN Dr. Wayne Frederick co-founder of the organization donated $25,000 in recognition of Isiaa Madden receiving the HUes of Blue IMPACT award.